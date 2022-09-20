How to block an account that constantly sends spam on WhatsApp

Surely on some occasion an of WhatsApp that you do not know and that does not stop sending you advertising messages that you do not need at all. This is what is known as spam (there are many other ways to suffer from it). If you want to kill him, we’ll show you how to do it effectively and, best of all, quickly.

This way of proceeding has been adopted by many who seek to have access to user terminals to obtain their information, so it is always highly recommended that you do not click on any link or shared file of a contact that you do not know. But, in addition, once you detect among the WhatsApp contacts that you have someone who is clearly one of those who spamthey can it to stop bothering you. And, this, I was able to achieve in a quite simple way.

So you can block a contact on WhatsApp

Luckily, in the messaging app tool is included perfect to achieve this (and do the same with that friend who is a nuisance, for example). The fact is that in just a minute you will be able to stop seeing the account that sends you messages that do not interest you at all. The groups are another story, since, simply by getting out of them, you will no longer have to put up with anything else.

This is what you have to do to block a contact on WhatsApp quickly and safely (and that you don’t put anything in your account at risk, much less the content of other conversations):

Enter the messaging application as usual and then, in the list of conversations, you must choose the one you want not to bother you anymore. Enter it normally.

Now you will see all the spam you hate so much. Well, in the upper right part of the screen there is an icon with three vertical dots that you have to press. An action menu opens where in the last position is the one called More.







An additional menu is displayed where there is a section called Block. Click it and then you will see a window in which you must confirm the action.

From this moment you will not receive another message from the account in question and, therefore, you will be much calmer when you use WhatsApp.

As you can see, everything is very simple and safe. And, furthermore, there is the possibility of Remove from the list Block an account if you want it to function normally again. Simply enter the corresponding section in the messaging application, and use the Unlock option once you click on the desired one continuously. Here the operation of WhatsApp is really good.