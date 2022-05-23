How to block advertising on an Android mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

On an Android phone, you can easily change default apps, use various methods to protect privacy, access how to find a lost smartphone quickly, and much more.

Android has many efficient solutions that can help block annoying ads.

Possibly you know these functions because we have been talking about them recently, but perhaps what you don’t know is that there is also a way to block annoying spam calls and messages with some Android apps.

We already told you that there is the Robinson List, where you can sign up and avoid receiving unwanted advertising messages and calls.

But if you also want to reinforce the elimination of advertising, and not run into it when you browse the Internet with your mobile, we are going to explain some apps and procedures that may interest you:

– Blocked: Blokada is a very reliable app that has the ability to create a DNS, somewhat similar to a VPN. You can filter incoming mobile traffic to block advertising. The app comes in an APK file that must be installed separately on the smartphone. In case you need a more direct method, it is available in the Google Play Store under the name of Blokada Slim. What the application offers is totally worth it, which is why it is one of the best in its sector. It works on all browsers and will keep ads away.

– NextDNS: It is a competent program that puts a firewall and a private DNS at the service of the user. Once an account is generated, a world of possibilities opens up to block ads in every possible way. NextDNS has the ability to block spam traffic from all devices that are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, which is quite an impressive feature. Without a doubt, it is one of the best options that exists today.

– Change the privacy of a browser: Having a browser that has features to block advertising is an efficient and easy alternative. Some of the best browsers in this area are Firefox Focus, Adblock Browser and OperaGX. This type of browser has the ability to import browsing data to remove as many ads as possible. The best thing is that you will not need to enable any DNS or subscribe to a service.

– Configure your own DNS: this is a more complicated option, but can be executed without problems. All you have to do is enter the “Settings” of the mobile, go to “Network and Internet” and enter “Private DNS”. Then, you will have to place a free DNS, some of the most used are the following: dns.google, dns.adguard.com, dns-family.adguard.com and dns.nextdns.io.

