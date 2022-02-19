How to better manage mobile storage with the new Google Files

Some manufacturers of smartphones under Android systems have tools with cleaning functions integrated into the customization layers that they bring to their models, although these tools are not available to everyone.

What is available to most Android device users is the possibility of having the free Google Files application installed on their drives to manage their space.



An additional help in managing internal space on Android devices

In this regard, according to Android Police, Google Files gains three new filters that will help users gain more space by removing rarely used apps and games from their devices.

This recent addition is welcome, above all, for those who have little storage space on their devices, although it is already common to find mobiles with greater space capacity, and even with the possibility of expansion through microSD cards for low segments of mobile devices.

And it is that Google Files now has three filters in the Applications category, from the Explore section, being able to choose Large Applications, Used Applications, and Games, whose combination of some of them will give rise to a list that will serve as a guide for users for the removal of applications and games, thus getting more space on your mobile devices.

It is one of the first additions this year to this interesting application after the junk folder arrived in 2021 to avoid accidental deletions, the favorites folder, or a new function to delete old photos, among other new features.

The incorporation of these filters will make it possible (in my case it has not been) to allow additional permissions the first time the Google Files application is reopened after their arrival, something extremely simple for new users to access. filters can work correctly once all permissions have been granted.

This incorporation will be part of the many novelties that we hope to see arrive throughout this year, helping to better manage the space of mobile devices to have them sufficiently optimized.