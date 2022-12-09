How to become a professional video game player

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In recent years, the world of videogames has increased remarkably in all aspects, not only in the number of platforms and consoles available to play, but also in terms of the wide range of games that we find on the market, as well as in the number of players, events, fairs and competitions.

And as far as players are concerned, there has also been a great boom in the professionalization of what until some time ago was just a hobby. More and more video game lovers are going from playing at home to becoming true professionals in the sector, turning their passion into their work.

This process usually begins by going to gaming events like Gamergy. Many also take advantage of their success in this type of competition to become streamers, gaining a large number of followers and thus getting sponsors to continue investing as much time as possible in this new sector.

But how can one become a professional video game player? Here are some simple steps to follow to achieve it.

What are the steps to follow to become a professional video game player?

Finding the Motivation to Play:

First of all, you have to find the reason why you want to be a professional video game player. It is true that there are many well-known young people in our country who have succeeded in this regard, but it is not recommended to choose this type of profession simply for fame or money, without there being a greater motivation behind it or a passion for this type of world. Since in the long run, like any other type of work, given the effort and hours involved, it can get tiring. That is why it is necessary to have clear intentions before trying to fulfill this dream.

Choose the game and the platform to play:

Once the decision to become a professional in the world of videogames is clear, comes one of the most complicated parts of the process, the choice of the platform to be used, as well as the game in which one wants to become an expert. .

At present, as previously mentioned, the variety is capital. In this sense, it is recommended to carry out a prior screening and opt for one of the following two options: a game that is already consolidated and there is a large market in which to move or quite the opposite, a newer game, but that has good evaluations of the experts, that is to say, that it is a promising market.

The best advice at this point in the process is to try different types of games until you find the one that best suits both the tastes of the person in question and their abilities.

Join the gaming community:

As will be seen later, one of the keys to becoming a video game professional, as in other fields of work, is to train a lot. But before this, it is advisable to enter the gamer world through prior knowledge of the sector, which can be obtained by following profiles on different platforms of people who are dedicated to the same thing, as well as attending fairs and events related to this market, where you can find inspiration and lots of good advice.

Getting the right gear to play with:

As in any other job occupation, the tools with which you work are also key so that everything goes correctly. In the field of video games it is essential to have a good computer, made up of a good processor, a powerful graphics card, a good mouse, a mechanical keyboard and, of course, a screen that allows you to see the graphics of the game in high quality.

In addition, it is also recommended to have high-quality external elements, such as gaming chairs that provide great comfort, taking into account the long hours that will have to be spent sitting, as well as gaming headphones capable of isolating noise.

Spend time practicing with the selected game:

It may be one of the most important steps to take. As in any other job or sport, the hours spent practicing are key to becoming a professional.

It is recommended to establish a fixed routine for this, in order to facilitate compliance.

Ranking up in said game:

Once you have chosen the game, the platform and established the training routine, it is time to improve. In order to become a professional player, it is necessary to position yourself among the best, not only in our country, but also in the world.

To do this, it is necessary to climb positions in the ranking and improve the category. In this way, you will not only be able to be among the best, thus opting for winning positions in competitions, but you will gain notoriety, something basic to be able to get sponsors, those in charge, with their investments, of supporting the professional work of a football player. video game.

Find a team to play with:

Although most video games can be played individually, there are professional teams with which you can train and compete. Sharing the work with other people specialized in the same video game can help to improve, since you can learn from each other, knowing tricks, new tools, skills and thus perfecting the technique.

It is possible, if the aforementioned notoriety is achieved, for a good team to contact a player. But, in case this does not happen, it is also possible to opt for a team through a series of tests that they usually organize.

Compete and keep improving:

Competitions are the best way to learn and become professional. This, in addition, will also help to achieve prestige and position itself among the best in each category.

In addition, it is the best way to achieve a perfect network of contacts, essential in any type of work environment.

Follow the lifestyle of a professional:

Once you achieve the position of video game professional, it is important not to settle. Continuing training and improving, as well as continuing to attend competitions and gaming events is essential, once a name has been created in this sector, not to lose it and to be positioned among the best.

It is not an easy process, we are not going to fool ourselves, but when it comes to a passion and a dream, the work and effort will be fully rewarded once it is achieved.