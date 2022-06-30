How to Be Successful on Instagram in 2021

Though Instagram has changed quite a lot in the last few years (and not particularly for the better), it still remains an important place for displaying your work and attracting potential clients. This excellent video discusses how to rethink how you use the app and approach it in a way that will generate growth in the coming year.

Coming to you from Evan Ranft, this helpful video discusses how to approach Instagram as a photographer in 2021. No doubt, Instagram has gotten a lot worse in the last few years, with issues like the infamous algorithm that destroyed chronological feeds and increasingly dense ads detracting from what used to be a very pure experience of images, but on the other hand, it is still a massive hub of potential clients and often the first place people looking for photography services will look. As such, depending on what you shoot, it can be very worthwhile to put in the time to post to Instagram on at least a semi-regular basis and to engage with local pages and the like. I still get the occasional client inquiry from the app even though I’m not great about keeping mine updated. Check out the video above for the full rundown from Ranft.