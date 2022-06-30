HomeSocial NetworksInstagramHow to Be Successful on Instagram in 2021

How to Be Successful on Instagram in 2021

Social NetworksInstagramTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
083d10d4dad82527ca4f8d9dd4320395.jpg
083d10d4dad82527ca4f8d9dd4320395.jpg
- Advertisement -

Though Instagram has changed quite a lot in the last few years (and not particularly for the better), it still remains an important place for displaying your work and attracting potential clients. This excellent video discusses how to rethink how you use the app and approach it in a way that will generate growth in the coming year.

[mb_related_posts1]

Coming to you from Evan Ranft, this helpful video discusses how to approach Instagram as a photographer in 2021. No doubt, Instagram has gotten a lot worse in the last few years, with issues like the infamous algorithm that destroyed chronological feeds and increasingly dense ads detracting from what used to be a very pure experience of images, but on the other hand, it is still a massive hub of potential clients and often the first place people looking for photography services will look. As such, depending on what you shoot, it can be very worthwhile to put in the time to post to Instagram on at least a semi-regular basis and to engage with local pages and the like. I still get the occasional client inquiry from the app even though I’m not great about keeping mine updated. Check out the video above for the full rundown from Ranft.

Elon Musk confirms that Tesla will not release version 9.3 of its FSD beta

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Alternatives to Gboard: the best keyboards for Android

It is the one that comes by default in Android and the...
Tech News

The AyaNeo Next 2 could be the first handheld PC with a discrete GPU

Beyond the sales of Valve itself, the Steam Deck has undoubtedly been a great...
Tech News

Is the free software community toxic?

The freedoms that exist on the Internet often pave the way to convert certain...
Apple

Doesn’t Instagram let you create stories? Here’s how to fix it

In the last few hours the reports about it have multiplied the inability to...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.