How to be more productive with Excel, five tips after years of using the platform

Excel, or any other spreadsheet solution, is still the way millions of people around the world manage their work.

Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet tool that allows users to create and manipulate tables of data and perform complex calculations.

Excel is a very versatile tool and can be used in a wide variety of contexts, such as for financial analysis, creating budgets and projects, keeping track of inventory, among many other things. Excel also offers a lot of advanced functionality, such as the ability to create charts and data visualizations, as well as the option to use formulas and functions to perform automated calculations.

Being productive with Excel requires experience, but there are some tips I can give for those just starting out:

– Learn and use the formulas and Excel functions: This will allow you to perform complex calculations and analyze data quickly and accurately. Try to use formulas within formulas in the same cell, to avoid having excess cells with information you don’t need. There are many people who create Excel documents with columns that only serve to store “intermediate data”, which serve as a source for other formulas, which ends up creating informational chaos that must be avoided. For example, if you manage to do CONCAT(SUM(LEFT(…) all within a cell, you’ll avoid creating useless extra columns. If you have extra time, learn some programming to further customize your formulas, even though most people don’t. you need to get to that point.

– Use tools organization and data filtering: this will help you find and work with the information you need efficiently. The filters have improved a lot, and can help to give visibility to what we are looking for without having to change the order of the information.

– Take advantage of the options personalization and Excel settings: this will allow you to adapt the program to your specific needs and make your work easier and faster. Excel can be highly customized, and everyone has a way of better learning and absorbing what they’re seeing. Spend several days getting to know the interface and how it can be customized.

– Use the options graphics and Excel data visualization: This will help you present your data in a clear and attractive way, making it easier to understand and analyze. Even if they don’t ask you, always use graphics, put them in a different tab so they don’t affect your work area, but always keep a graphic version of all the information you work with.

– Use forums on the Internet, ask questions in Quora and find the right formulas for what you need at all times. There are many people who share their formulas, so there is no point in reinventing the wheel. On Quora, for example, it is possible to send questions to experts on the subject, although there are specialized Excel forums that are open to everyone.

The customization thing would have saved me a lot of time at the beginning, I hope it has helped you with the issue.