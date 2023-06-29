How to be Fly in Pokémon Go without leaving home

- Advertisement -

be fly in Pokémon Go is the name that the community of users of the famous augmented reality title developed by Niantic have given to the concept of play pokemon go without walking kilometres. Whether you live far from the city, for security reasons, bad weather or because you simply do not want to leave the house to catch Pokémon, the tricks to be Fly can be extremely useful.

As you may know, Pokémon Go is a game that uses your location data via GPS. In that sense, in order to be Fly you will need to trick the game system with a fake location. You can achieve this with an excellent app called Foneazy MockGo.

MockGo is a software available for iOS that, unlike other tools of its kind, will allow you to be a Fly in Pokémon Go safely and with just one click. Next, we will tell you a little more about how to use Foneazy MockGo to collect the rarest Pokémon without leaving the place where you are.

Why change your location in Pokémon Go?

Finding the most exotic Pokémon, PokeStops, and Pokémon Gyms can sometimes require traveling long distances. Especially if you are in rural areas. In fact, there are many creatures in this exciting game that you won’t even be able to get in your country or region.

Logically, traveling around the world to advance in Pokémon Go and become a great trainer is not something that the vast majority of users can afford. Also, sometimes it’s not just about growing in the game. It can also happen that for different reasons we do not want or cannot leave the house.

The answer to shorten all distances in Pokémon Go lies in fooling the game’s GPS. For this you will need to use an application like Foneazy MockGo. That way you can teleport in seconds to any location, create custom routes, calibrate the speed of movement, among other options.

Fake your GPS location on iPhone or iPad with Foneazy MockGo

As we told you at the beginning, Foneazy MockGo is a powerful software capable of simulating the GPS location of your Apple devices. It is an app that can be used not only in games like Pokémon Go, but also in practically all kinds of applications that work with geolocation, such as iMessages, Tinder, Badoo, Snapchat, and many more.

These are the main features that you can enjoy by choosing Foneazy MockGo:

– Simulate the movement to reach one or more stops.

– Use the joystick function to simulate your route manually.

– Teleport your GPS location to anywhere in the world.

– Change and manage geolocation data on multiple devices at the same time.

– Import GPX files.

– Access other complementary functions such as realistic mode, cooldown timer, automatic route closure, etc.

– Does not require jailbreak.

You have more information in the following video:

Before starting to use MockGo, it is important to know that the app is compatible with all versions of iOS. Even with iOS 16, the only detail is that to use it on that operating system you will need to activate the developer options. That said, now we indicate the steps to follow to start taking advantage of MockGo:

– Download the Foneazy MockGo app and install it on your Windows or MacOS computer.

– Open the application, connect your device with iOS and press “Start”.

– Immediately you will be able to see how a new window opens with a map and your current location.

– Activate teleportation mode by pressing the peephole icon in the upper right.

– Type or paste the coordinates of the location you want to travel to and click the “Go” button.

– The application will show you the location that you indicated and now you can press the “Move here” option.

– Immediately your GPS location will change and you will be able to access the Map application on your iPhone to observe your new location.

How to be Fly in Pokémon Go on Android

If you play Pokémon Go from your smartphone or tablet with the Android operating system, you can also be a Fly. There are several methods to achieve this, but one of the most common is to uninstall the game and download it again from the PGSharp website.

When the download is complete, you simply have to click on “Install”. Once the game is reinstalled, you will be able to log in with your Pokémon Go account and move to any location without having to leave where you are.

Some tips so you don’t get banned for being Fly

Just as we have listed the advantages of being a Fly in Pokémon Go, it is also crucial to mention that applying this kind of cheat has its risks. Basically, the most that can happen is that you get banned. That is why we indicate some precautions that you can take:

– Do not activate automatic mode to walk 24 hours a day.

– Try not to spend most of your time in the areas where the rarest pokémon are concentrated.

– Remember not to jump from one end of the world to the other in a short time. Wait at least 12 to 14 hours before traveling from Madrid to Tokyo, to cite an example.

Regardless of the above, choosing Foneazy’s MockGo to play Pokémon Go on your iPhone is the surest way to become Fly. The tool is really powerful and the most interesting thing is that you don’t even need to jailbreak your device.

In addition, in the free level of MockGo you have access to all the functions, although in a limited way. However, with the premium version you can remove such limitations at an affordable price.