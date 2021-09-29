TikTok has become the fashionable social network. This music app has millions of users who do not hesitate to upload new content every day. And you may be one of them. As with other social networks, in TikTok you can download all the data from your account very easily. The problem is that, as usual, the function is a bit hidden, so it is not easy to get to it. Don’t worry, to make things easier for you, we have prepared a small tutorial to make the process much easier. Save your TikTok data forever With this, you can download all your TikTok data to keep it saved forever. Keep in mind that the system used by the music social network to save requires a request to the platform. Therefore, you should ask TikTok for the corresponding report of your data. It should be noted that the TikTok backup includes all your personal information, such as the username, profile photo and short description, as well as comments you have made, chat history, purchases made in the app, videos that you have liked. … Come on, you will have a copy of the most complete. Now that you have seen the advantages that this function offers, we are going to see all the steps you must take to be able to make a backup of your account on TikTok. First, open the TikTok app from a mobile phone. Inside TikTok, click on the Profile option located at the bottom right of the screen. Now, when you enter your TikTok profile, click on the three horizontal stripes located in the upper right part of the screen.Within the different available options, look for the Settings and privacy section and click on the Privacy option.You will see that there are different options, click on Download your data and select the TXT format before clicking on the red button that indicates “Request data. If you have completed all the steps correctly, TikTok will indicate that the data request is being processed. You just have to wait for the app to send you all the information in the next few days. As you may have seen, the process to make a backup of your TikTok account is very simple and will only take a few seconds. So don’t hesitate to use this little trick to keep all your account information safe. >