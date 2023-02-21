5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsMobileHow to backup an iPhone with a Windows computer

How to backup an iPhone with a Windows computer

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Brian Adam
How to backup an iPhone with a Windows computer
how to backup an iphone with a windows computer
- Advertisement -

How to backup an iPhone with a Windows computer

From time to time it is worth taking a little time to make a backup of the things inside the iPhone from Apple. These devices currently store things that are important, such as photos or personal documents. If you want to keep pretty much everything you own safe, iCloud won’t do it for you unless you pay a lot for additional storage space. Therefore, the computer is the best option and if you have one with windowswe tell you how to carry out the process.

Some believe that this is not possible, and nothing could be further from the truth. To be able to make a backup copy of the content of an iPhone it is not necessary that you have a computer with macOS. Those who use Microsoft development are completely valid for it and, in addition, with excellent safety and reliability. Therefore, you should have no doubt that with your Windows desktop or laptop you don’t need anything else (apart from a USB connection cable, of course).

This is how you make a backup of an iPhone in Windows

- Advertisement -

You should know that in order to carry out the process you need to have the itunes software. This is official from Apple, and life insurance regarding the compatibility and proper functioning of the process. You can download it at this link and, once you have it available, follow these steps to start the backup:

  • Plug the phone into the computer and if an access or trust message appears, confirm as it is completely necessary (and safe).
  • Now open iTunes as usual and, next to the dropdown that allows you to choose the section to use in the application, there will be a small one that represents an iPhone. Click on it.
Apple iTunes app
SmartLife

  • Select This computer and then Automatic backup. You will see that there is a button in this section called Make a backup copy now within Manual Backup and Restore. The process will begin and, if you have a terminal with iOS 16, it will be time to enter the device password because it is necessary.
  • A progress bar informs you of the status of the operation and, when it is finished, you already have all the content of the iPhone on your computer.

It is possible that a large amount of information is copied, which can cause the storage of the computer to be considerably reduced. If this is your case, We recommend that you use an external drive to save the backup copies you make of the iPhone. This is very efficient, since you will always have everything perfectly saved without being able to delete something by mistake.

>

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iphone

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra does not surpass that of the iPhone 14 Pro in DXOMARK

Thanks to its great display performance, the Samsung S23 Ultra has achieved 148 points,...
Latest news

Project Veritas Is Dead – RedState

The opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily represent the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.