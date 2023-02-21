how to backup an iphone with a windows computer

- Advertisement -

From time to time it is worth taking a little time to make a backup of the things inside the iPhone from Apple. These devices currently store things that are important, such as photos or personal documents. If you want to keep pretty much everything you own safe, iCloud won’t do it for you unless you pay a lot for additional storage space. Therefore, the computer is the best option and if you have one with windowswe tell you how to carry out the process.

Some believe that this is not possible, and nothing could be further from the truth. To be able to make a backup copy of the content of an iPhone it is not necessary that you have a computer with macOS. Those who use Microsoft development are completely valid for it and, in addition, with excellent safety and reliability. Therefore, you should have no doubt that with your Windows desktop or laptop you don’t need anything else (apart from a USB connection cable, of course).

This is how you make a backup of an iPhone in Windows

You should know that in order to carry out the process you need to have the itunes software. This is official from Apple, and life insurance regarding the compatibility and proper functioning of the process. You can download it at this link and, once you have it available, follow these steps to start the backup:

Plug the phone into the computer and if an access or trust message appears, confirm as it is completely necessary (and safe).

Now open iTunes as usual and, next to the dropdown that allows you to choose the section to use in the application, there will be a small one that represents an iPhone. Click on it.

Select This computer and then Automatic backup. You will see that there is a button in this section called Make a backup copy now within Manual Backup and Restore. The process will begin and, if you have a terminal with iOS 16, it will be time to enter the device password because it is necessary.

A progress bar informs you of the status of the operation and, when it is finished, you already have all the content of the iPhone on your computer.

It is possible that a large amount of information is copied, which can cause the storage of the computer to be considerably reduced. If this is your case, We recommend that you use an external drive to save the backup copies you make of the iPhone. This is very efficient, since you will always have everything perfectly saved without being able to delete something by mistake.

