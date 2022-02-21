Tech NewsCommunicationHow to?

How to avoid the “Man in the middle” scam that is picking up in Spain

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

There are various types of scams, colors for all tastes, and the digital world has managed to multiply them at an alarming rate.

From fake SMS messages to classic computer viruses, the objective of cybercriminals is always the same: to steal data for financial gain, and there is a type of scam that usually achieves this quite a bit.

We talk about “man in the middle«, a scam that targets companies, rather than individuals, and that according to the National Police is having significant growth in Spain, with more complaints than usual.

What this attack does is impersonate a company that was doing business with another, so that the victim company can end up sending money to the wrong bank account or giving sensitive details to a criminal when they thought they were a partner.

In most cases, cybercriminals manage to interfere with communication between both companies thanks to some spyware. Once he has enough details of the negotiation, he contacts one of the two companies by phone pretending to be the other, opening the doors to practically any type of scam.

The rebound has occurred in Aragon, although in other regions it can be done in the same way.

To avoid this, it is necessary to follow the following recommendations:

  • Use computer security systems that identify possible viruses or espionage software.
  • Improve WiFi passwords so that the criminal does not use the local network to intercept data.
  • Train employees to be aware of possible calls of this type. On many occasions they are calls that are made to be Microsoft, directly to the accounting department, to renew licenses, when in reality there is neither a license to renew nor a Microsoft service on the other side.
  • In case of doubt, hang up and make a direct call to the other company to verify if the operation is real and the account to which the transfer is going to be made is correct.
  • Never send confidential data to unknown emails.
  • If it is believed that a transfer has been made to the wrong account, promptly notify the National Police.
Previous articleXiaomi expert mode: five unknown (but very useful) functions of MIUI
Next articleSamsung Neo QLED 2022, the new Samsung televisions will arrive in Spain
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Samsung Neo QLED 2022, the new Samsung televisions will arrive in Spain

The South Korean giant has confirmed the arrival in Spain of the Samsung Neo QLED 2022, a new...
Communication

How to avoid the “Man in the middle” scam that is picking up in Spain

There are various types of scams, colors for all tastes, and the digital world has managed to multiply...
Android

Xiaomi expert mode: five unknown (but very useful) functions of MIUI

A few weeks ago we told you how to delve into MIUI 13 with its tricks...
Tech News

How to create a video through photos using TikTok

The TikTok social network continues to grow, more and more people join this application, in which they...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.