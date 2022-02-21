How to avoid the “Man in the middle” scam that is picking up in Spain

There are various types of scams, colors for all tastes, and the digital world has managed to multiply them at an alarming rate.

From fake SMS messages to classic computer viruses, the objective of cybercriminals is always the same: to steal data for financial gain, and there is a type of scam that usually achieves this quite a bit.

We talk about “man in the middle«, a scam that targets companies, rather than individuals, and that according to the National Police is having significant growth in Spain, with more complaints than usual.

What this attack does is impersonate a company that was doing business with another, so that the victim company can end up sending money to the wrong bank account or giving sensitive details to a criminal when they thought they were a partner.

In most cases, cybercriminals manage to interfere with communication between both companies thanks to some spyware. Once he has enough details of the negotiation, he contacts one of the two companies by phone pretending to be the other, opening the doors to practically any type of scam.

The rebound has occurred in Aragon, although in other regions it can be done in the same way.

To avoid this, it is necessary to follow the following recommendations: