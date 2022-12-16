How to avoid the closure of your Instagram account for not using it

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

The social network Instagram has very strict policies related to inactivity. The objective of these measures is to keep the community active, sharing content and making publications viral. The user can explore the requirements for an account to be closed for inactivity and bypass them to avoid forced deletion.

How to make money using Instagram

Download Instagram Reels, view photos and posts from your favorite influencers and artists, or simply share your day-to-day with the community. These are just some of the most popular activities when using the social network. If you want to get the most out of it in a spaced way, but without deleting your account, take note of these recommendations.

Instagram Inactivity Terms of Use

Like other social networks and services, Instagram has a number of terms of use that we accept before opening our account. Many users do not read this agreement, but there we find warnings regarding the type of content and messages that are accepted on Instagram. There are also actions that are prohibited and are subject to sanction.

- Advertisement -

For detect inactivity of an account, Instagram uses complex algorithms that indicate spaced post times, format, and content. In addition, action is taken immediately when there is inappropriate content. But when it comes to preventing your account from being blocked due to inactivity, you should review:

-Date of account creation.

-Last time login was performed.

-Interaction activity with other accounts.

-Actions to share content.

-Number of followers.

According to the terms of use, an Instagram account is considered inactive after 90 days without interaction. However, there is no strict account deletion policy, and this time limit can be even longer.

The best advice to avoid an account block is login at least 1 time within 3 months. Also, posting or liking some posts to show activity helps reduce risk. However, logging in should suffice as this action resets the 3-month inactivity timer.

Simple routine to preserve your account

The best way to prevent Meta, the company behind Instagram, from taking your account as inactive, is to log in once every three months. In addition, post a photo or make comments and like some users. In this way, none of the boxes will be marked as inactive and the user will maintain their account.

inactive accounts

The inactive accounts occupy a username. In case you want to use an account that is already occupied, and if it was inactive but Instagram has not yet removed it, you can report it and wait for the deletion to take advantage of said name. Remember that the Instagram account has to be inactive. You can confirm this by checking their recent posts, their number of followers, and the activity itself.

In the event that Technical Support considers your complaint correct, you will be able to use that name once the account is deleted. So you can get more out of the Instagram experience.