How to avoid the annoying spam that comes to you when using WhatsApp

Due to the great use that is given to the WhatsApp messaging application, it is logical that in the end it will become a way in which hackers or those who want to send unwanted information try to enter. The way they have to get it is through spam, and it is as dangerous as it is annoying. We show you options to avoid it in the best possible way. If you achieve this, apart from being more secure, you will avoid the distraction of constantly checking the arrival of a message of this type. In addition, we are going to comment on the options that you should use in the application itself to protect yourself as much as possible (it is not perfect, but it does help a lot). Therefore, no need to install a third-party app. What kind of spam reaches WhatsApp? Without being something as dangerous as a virus, they can put the integrity of your terminal at risk and, also, of the data you have on it. The most common and aggressive is receiving links in the purest SMS style. What this is intended to do is click on it and take you to a page where you can be hacked. So, be very careful with this. But there is more. In some cases, there is even the action of receiving an email that simulates a login request, which is actually an action similar to the previous one and, consequently, dangerous. But the king of spam on WhatsApp is batch forwarding messages to different people. These include content of all kinds (including some fake news), it is best to ignore it… no matter how much it is a trusted contact from which it has come to you. What can be done to protect yourself One of the actions that is effective is to leave the groups in which constant messages are received that are clearly spam. Also, in WhatsApp it is possible that it will be added to one without your consent… unless you establish a configuration that prevents it. You can get this in the Account section of the Settings. Here you must enter Privacy and, later, Groups. Here you change the settings to be added to a group and that only the chosen people have this right. Another possibility that exists is to report to the company itself the detection of users who obviously spam. In this way, you can proceed to delete the account on WhatsApp. If you want to do this and you also want to block it, follow the steps that we show you below: Enter a chat with the user and then access the contact information Go to the bottom of the screen and select Report from the options that appear to this user (the number or name appears). Then select Block to stop bothering you until the decision is made by WhatsApp. You are done. With these tips you can avoid many problems and the tedium of having to constantly look at your phone to check that what you have received is nothing more than spam. >