How to avoid SPAM SMS on Android and what risks you run if you don’t

SMS with SPAM or phishing are increasingly the order of the day. They are messages with unwanted content that, in the best of cases, includes an advertising link to access the website of a store or something similar. In the worst case, they are supplanting a company or official entity with economic purposes and/or data theft.

On many occasions it is easy to detect that they are SPAM SMS, but this does not prevent them from being annoying to receive. For this reason, in this post we are going to ask you all the options that you have available to avoid receiving this type of messages on your mobilegoing to the settings of the terminal itself and with third-party tools.

Using the Google messaging app can be key

In addition to adding a system to verify SPAM calls, several years ago Google added a function of SMS tracking in your native messaging app. If you use this Google Messages application, it will already be activated by default and in fact you can manage blocked contacts by accessing the app, clicking on the three upper points and then on “Spam and blocked”.

Similarly, it is convenient that check if the protection is active. To do this you must open the app, click on the aforementioned three points and, in this case, click on “Settings”. Once there you must go “Spam Protection” and make sure that the option is activated.

It should be said that, although Google’s is one of the most recommended, default apps from each manufacturer They also usually bring similar protection systems today. To make sure of this, you can do the same as with Google, going to their respective settings and making sure that the options to prevent spam are active.

The best apps to detect SPAM SMS

Beyond the settings, there are some applications available on Google Play that serve as another barrier against receiving SMS with malicious or junk content. They all work in a similar way, having to give permission for them to access the content of your SMS. Of all there are, we basically recommend two.

These and other message management apps could reduce your privacy, since they require access to your contact list and messages.

The first is Key Messages, which despite being in English, is very intuitive. This app in particular does not analyze the messages of your native app, but rather serves as an SMS manager within it, already bringing a series of security filters with which to detect those annoying SMS. It also offers the possibility to add numbers to the blacklist manually.

Key Messages Price: Free

Developer: Key Messages – Spam Blocker, Text Blocker

Download at: google play

the other app is Call and SMS blocker, which has little mystery seeing with what name they have baptized it. In this case you will not only find that the app has to be the default for messages as in the previous case, but it will also manage all your incoming calls. It is in Spanish and it is a complete app with which you will be able to avoid receiving any SPAM communications on your phone.

Call and SMS blocker Price: Free

Developer: kitetech

Download at: google play

Why is it important to use these applications

As we have already mentioned before, the SMS classified as SPAM or unwanted can be of different types. The first to emerge and continue to be the most common are the commercial messages in which a promotion or the launch of a product or service is indicated to you. A priori, they are the least dangerous, since they are informative and, at most, add a link to their website so that you can consult all the information.

The origin of these advertising SMS is also consented. And yes, it may be that you do not remember how or when you consented to be sent advertising by SMS, but that is where those long conditions that we accept when registering on websites (and that we rarely read) fully come into play. The most advisable thing here is that you contact the sender to tell you how to unsubscribe.

The other type of spam SMS that we find is increasingly on the rise and they can be dangerous. We refer to those who use phishing techniques, which basically consists of posing as a well-known company or government entity. Many times they are seen to the league because of their writing style that they are fakewhile many others are so sophisticated that even the mobile can detect them as good and categorize them with the name of the company they are posing as.

There are many SMS that impersonate a real company in order for us to install malware on the mobile or provide them with our bank details.

In its content normally add a link that redirects to a supposed official website of the company and this is where the risk comes in. As in the content of the message, the one on the web can be obvious that it is false, but on other occasions it is very successful. Looking at the URL and seeing if it matches the one on the official website is a good indicator.

And what are they looking for with this type of SMS? Basically Steal. In the “best” case, they simply want your data and then trade with it. And we put it in quotes because it’s not nice either. In other cases they want integrate a malware in your mobile with which to extract all your information. Although if there is a usual objective it is to get your moneyeither with direct payments or by proposing to enter your card details on that suspicious website.

We can find many examples, such as the one that Post Office supposedly sends and that alerts you that you have received a package, but that you must pay a fee to pick it up. There are also those that pretend to be other transport companies and even your bank.

There is an extensive guide to avoid being scammed by SMS and that we recommend you read. Although we already warned you the importance of using protection systems like the ones we have been seeing in this post. If you don’t receive the SMS, you won’t have a problem and, as a general rule, the applications are usually quite reliable in this regard.