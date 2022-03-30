How to avoid spam in your email with this new tool

Every day we receive emails from people who had never contacted us. Sometimes they have interesting information, but the vast majority of times they offer something that does not interest us, it is pure spam.

Gmail does a good job of eliminating spam, and allows you to create filters to keep abuse under control, but there are tools that can make that job even easier, and today we have been presented with a very interesting one.

This is leavemealone.app/shield, an application compatible with any email, be it outlook, gmail, yahoo… what it does is intercept each email that arrives and display a warning if it is a new sender, offering the possibility of opening it the door, block him forever or include him in a weekly email to prevent him from arriving every day.

Inbox Shield is presented as a filter for our inbox. When we enable it we can choose between:

– Allow all new emails and selectively choose which ones you want to block (they offer several automatic block lists to make this easier).

– Block all new emails and we choose which ones we want to allow, thus being a very effective way to reduce the amount of emails we receive.

Every day they will send us an email summary detailing the emails that have been blocked in the last 24 hours, so we can decide what we want to do with them.

Block lists classify each new email as spam, social media, or cold email. We can also say that it automatically blocks any email that we have already unsubscribed from.

They also have the Do Not Disturb mode, to define times during which we will not receive any new emails.

Of course, they have Priority Senders, so that these emails arrive immediately, without going through any filter.

The most expensive plan is 14 euros per month, but there are cheaper options limited to the number of features available.