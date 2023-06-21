How to avoid or mitigate a cyber attack on your company? | TC Detective

- Advertisement -

In recent times, cybersecurity has gained increasing importance both in people's daily lives and in the corporate world. Since 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic and the acceleration of home officethe threats became even more constant and difficult to prevent. Consequently, individuals and companies began to need to act in order not to run the risk of having their sensitive data leaked by cybercriminals. Data from the World Economic Forum indicate that there has been a 435% increase in cases of ransomware – when data is stolen – in the last three years. To find out how to avoid or lessen the damage of a cyber attack, Detective TC accompanied a cybersecurity simulation exercise promoted by Microsoft. See the highlights below.

Actions to avoid vulnerabilities

Before any cybersecurity incident occurs against a company, some measures are necessary to prevent such an event. One of them consists of an investment in security, such as hiring specialized professionals to monitor and protect the company's areas – the so-called CISO (Chief Information Security Officer). Another important point is the implementation of a comprehensive defense system, which encompasses not only the quick identification of an attempted attack, but also actions to be taken if it occurs. Finally, it is worth highlighting the importance of training employees in cybersecurity. According to information from the World Economic Forum, about 95% of cybersecurity problems are linked to human errors. That is, knowledge in the area could already help to prevent a digital security incident that would compromise a company's operations.

When to activate a response plan?

If you have a company and discover the existence of a vulnerability, whether it has not yet been exploited or has already been found by cybercriminals, you will need to take action to solve the problem and avoid the error. The ideal time to put a cybersecurity response plan in place is when a breach is detected. In other words, it is not recommended to wait until the consequences of the activation are calculated or wait for the authorities to be notified first.

Warn the authorities

After all, when the attack is already consolidated, at what moment should the authorities be alerted, so that a measure begins to be taken? For some companies, the fear of having their image tarnished makes this warning only happen when customer data is exposed or there is a risk of financial loss. However, the longer it takes to notify the police, the greater the chance of incurring losses from the event. That is, the right time to take action is as soon as the attack is detected.

Greater awareness x advances in methods