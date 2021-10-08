How to avoid muscle pain at the end of the workday? Science responds

There are two non-exclusive reasons that may have brought you to this place. One of them is that you are a regular reader of TekCrispy (welcome, we appreciate you) and the other is that you feel fatigued after spending all day working at your desk. If the latter is your case, as is customary, we offer you solutions, always on a scientific basis. These are some modifications that you can apply to your workspace to avoid the annoying and common muscle pain.

Tips for maintaining good posture when working

Working at a desk is a common cause of back and neck pain. The reasons many will know: too much time in the same position, poor posture, insufficient space for tools, an uncomfortable chair and equipment that is not suitable for the work to be done.

For example, many people have to strain their eyes when viewing plans on a monitor that is too small for this. Sometimes this is too far, sometimes too close. Whatever the case, our solution is usually to adapt to the space and not the opposite. This is the error, and now that we have identified it, we teach you how to correct it.

Place the monitor in the most comfortable place for your neck

The average weight of the human head is almost 12 pounds; And although it may not seem like it, this is the equivalent of a bowling ball. Surprisingly heavy, right? Now let’s go to the neck; When it is bent at 45 degrees, the weight of the head “kicks in” and exerts 50 pounds of force.

In this posture, we begin to strain our joints, neck and shoulder muscles, and our breathing becomes even more difficult. Before long we can feel our low spirits.

To avoid all these consequences, including muscle pain in the middle or at the end of the day, it is convenient to position the monitor so that we can visualize what it shows without much effort. The eyes should be level with the top of the screen.

Those who wear bifocal lenses may need to lower the monitor 1 to 2 inches further. And if the work tool is a laptop, it would be useful to connect it to a larger monitor.

Place the mouse and keyboard in a place close to your hands

After the monitor, the mouse, keyboard, pencils, pens and notebooks are usually the main work tools. And although it sounds incredible, having them close and easy to locate can also prevent back pain.

The mouse and keyboard should be placed on the desk at a point where it is not necessary to reach out to use them. It is also convenient to change the mouse side from time to time to give our arm a rest.

Use an ergonomic chair

Where we sit is almost as important as how we sit; in fact, it influences our posture. Therefore, it is necessary to need a chair that allows us to maintain the normal curves of the spine, such as the curve of your lower back.

It is also convenient to adjust the chair to a height that allows us to sit not at an angle of 90 degrees, but with an inclination of 100 to 110 degrees. At this height it should also allow our feet to touch the ground when sitting. If this is not possible, including a stool would not be a bad idea.

Also, the chair should have armrests. By placing the arms on these, our shoulders should be relaxed. Ergonomic chairs can generally be adjusted for proper posture, and even allow the armrests to be removed if they become uncomfortable.

Always take a break

When our work doesn’t suck (or when we have the due date “breathing” down our necks ”) we can concentrate so much that time flies by. But the fact that it passes “faster” does not eliminate the effects of sitting for a long time. The right thing to do is to take a break on a recurring basis to avoid muscle pain and strain your eyes.

Via Photopin.

Science advises against spending more than 45 minutes sitting, as this favors obesity, the appearance of varicose veins and back problems. To avoid falling into this harmful habit, it is recommended to set an alarm timer that reminds us to get up every 30 minutes.

During this time, we can go to the bathroom, do a series of squats, drink water, or chat with your colleagues. It is not bad to take a look at your social networks, but this does not contribute much to the rest of the eyes.

You can also implement the 20-20-20 rule. It basically consists of giving your eyes a 20-second rest every 20 seconds by focusing your gaze on something that is at least 20 feet away.

This will also help us to further optimize our productivity. The goal of an upcoming break can motivate us to work faster on whatever we do, and therefore finish earlier than scheduled.

Reference:

Sitting at your desk doesn’t have to be a pain in the neck. https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-10-desk-doesnt-pain-neck.html