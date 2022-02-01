Search here...
How to avoid being tagged on Instagram for spam giveaways or contests

By: Brian Adam

Date:

It has become a very frequent, and very annoying, habit on Instagram. Suddenly, you open your account on the social network and see that you’ve been tagged in a giveaway, raffle, or contest post.

It has become very common on Instagram to be tagged in giveaway and contest posts without asking for it

Without having asked for it and without really understanding the reason, your profile appears tagged to a post from which you don’t know how to unlink. Usually, those who tag you are unknown users who mention you and post photos on your profile.

Although many Instagram users are unaware of it, there is a way to avoid being tagged without your permission. It is a simple procedure that is carried out through some settings in the privacy section of your Instagram account. Next, we explain step by step what you have to do to avoid finding yourself tagged in unwanted publications again.

-Setting: Open your Instagram account and click on the avatar photo of your profile. Doing so will display a tab with various options, and click on the first of all, which says “Settings”.

-Privacy: Once inside the “Settings” section, you should focus on the “Privacy” section. This folder is where most of the options that allow you to shield your account from unwanted interactions are concentrated.

-Interactions: The “Privacy” section has several subsections, and you should focus on the “Interactions” section. Within it, tap where it says “Publications” to access the tagging settings.

-Allow tags from: From the “Publications” folder you should look at the section that says “Allow tags from”. In that section Instagram offers you three options: Everyone, People you follow or Nobody. Checking the third option will prevent you from being re-tagged in any post without your permission.

