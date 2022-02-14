Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

How to avoid being found on Twitter

By: Brian Adam

Generally, one tends to join a certain social network because people around them have an account on it. But this is not always the case, and in fact the opposite can happen: that someone opens a profile on a platform precisely because there you can maintain anonymity. It can happen then that you want to open a secret Twitter account, and that no one else knows that you are on the social network or what your profile is on it.

Twitter has an option to prevent someone from finding your account through email or phone number

However, precisely on Twitter, it is very easy for anonymity to be revealed. This social network offers all its users a service through which they can search the platform for your email and mobile phone contacts. In other words, no matter how much you seek to hide on Twitter, you cannot avoid having to provide your email address or phone number. And, in case one of your contacts decides to use that Twitter tool, he will easily find your account on the social network.

Although few know it, there is a mechanism to prevent Twitter from revealing your identity for this procedure. In recent years, the platform has included various privacy tools, and this is one of them. Here we explain how you can prevent anyone from finding your Twitter account only with your email or phone number.

-“More options”: Open your Twitter account and, from the navigation bar on the left side of the screen, click on the “More options” tab. It is the last of all those that appear, with an icon of three points inside a circle.

-“Privacy & Security”: Pressing the aforementioned tab will display a new menu, and from it you must enter where it says “Settings and privacy”. Then, in the new interface that Twitter shows you, click on “Privacy and security”.

-«Visibility and contacts»: In the new menu that has been opened, you must enter the “Visibility and contacts” tab. As soon as you open this new interface, Twitter gives you the possibility to deactivate the options “Allow people who have your email address to find you on Twitter” and “Allow people who have your phone number to find you on Twitter” . Deactivate both so that your anonymity is guaranteed on Twitter.

