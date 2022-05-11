How to avoid accidental purchases on iPhones and iPads

One of the great fears that can be had when giving an iPhone or iPad to a minor is that they do not have enough control to avoid expenses when using applications. This is a real danger, more so now that in apps it is possible to make purchases inside, where games especially stand out. We tell you what you have to do so that this does not take away your sleep. If you don’t want to take away from the minor the possibility of making purchases, since at a given moment this may be necessary, in Apple’s operating systems there are tools for this. But the ideal is that they cannot make any acquisitions, because in this way problems are conclusively avoided. A good control tool without a doubt, and that will allow you to not worry about what a child or family member does with the phone or tablet in question. This way you will avoid unwanted purchases The truth is that you do not have to use any additional tool to be able to establish the configuration you need and avoid, for example, that purchases are made within an application (either an individual one or access to the payment of a monthly fee). It is important to indicate that the process is simple and in just a few minutes you will have it completed and that, in addition, it is harmless in what has to do with the operation and performance of the phone or tablet. This is what you have to do: Enter the device settings as usual and then look for the section called Screen time. Now you have to find an option in the new options that you see called Content and privacy restrictions . Once this is done, choose iTunes and App Store Purchases. You will then see in the lower area the section proper to the installation of applications and the purchases within them. Click on both and change the configuration to the one that fits what you want, in this case it is Do not allow. In this way, you will have already finished and from that device it will not be possible to make any purchases. If at any given time you want to revert the configuration that you have established on the iPhone or iPad, you will not have any problem to achieve it, since you must carry out practically the same steps that we have shown before with a couple of modifications at the end. In this way, the account associated with the device in question will have the necessary permissions to buy what it sees fit. >