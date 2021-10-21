How to Automate Marketing Tasks with What’s New in Twilio

Twilio, one of the leading platforms offering a variety of business communication solutions and services via the cloud, has just introduced Twilio engagement, its new solution that will allow marketers to carry out the necessary automations to carry out campaigns across multiple channels, and considered as “the first growth automation platform for the digital age”.

Twilio Engage is a reality thanks to the recent acquisition of Segment, a company that offers a variety of cloud-based business solutions for the collection and management of customer data.



Thanks to Segment, in addition to enabling the arrival of Twilio Engage for those responsible for marketing, it also enabled the arrival of Twilio Frontline for sales, and Twilio Flex for customer service.

Presented at Twilio’s Signal 2021 conference, Twilio Engage is built on the Segment customer data platform and Twilio communication APIs, entering to compete in the segment of the suite of marketing tools, in which companies such as SAP, Saleforce and Oracle, among others, have been operating for some time.

According to Twilio:

Unlike standalone marketing automation tools that require a technical process ‘data tax’ and additional bottlenecks, Twilio Engage enables companies of all sizes to quickly create and scale comprehensive and personalized marketing campaigns, without heavy work.

They explain that:

In addition to email and SMS, Twilio Engage offers more than 400 out-of-the-box integrations, making it easy to deliver communications to the right person, through the right channels, at the right time.

In this regard, it also includes tools for experimentation and automation on campaigns, personalization in all channels, API for connection with multiple tools in the marketing stack, as well as optimizations for messaging, and campaign monitoring panels, allowing optimize and correct all those problems that may come along the way.

Twilio Engage is currently available in a limited beta access phase., where interested parties must fill in this access form. General availability is expected to arrive throughout the first quarter of next year 2022.

All the details are available on the official blog.