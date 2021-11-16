How to attract the Zetas in SMS Marketing campaigns?

Generation Zeta: those who were already born with the Internet in their blood, those who do not know what it is to live in an era disconnected from the networks or those who move with complete naturalness between digital media do not react in the same way to campaigns traditional marketing.

Therefore, SMS Marketing campaigns can be the definitive solution to reach this type of audience.

It is a topic that has been discussed a lot in the world of marketing, where the same content is often still offered, in the same format, to different generations. This has made it possible to analyze that not everyone reacts the same, and that this highly technological generation, which will acquire more purchasing power over time and already has great decision-making power, has a specific way of consuming advertising and reacting positively to it. .

For it, SMSPubli, the platform for sending professional SMS aimed at all types of companies, analyzes in this article how we can attract the zeta in this type of campaign. However, the first thing is to understand the concept.

What is SMS Marketing

SMS Marketing consists of sending SMS to communicate with those customers who have given permission to receive messages on their mobiles with commercial information.

Thanks to this permission, since the messages that reach mobile phones in most cases do so with a notification, something that does not always happen with other tools of this type, this communication channel has a higher conversion rate to traditional media. SMS have an open rate of 95%, and 90% are read in the first 180 seconds after receiving them.

One of their great advantages is that they are short messages, something extremely important for young clients who live surrounded by saturation of information. We are always talking about messages that “go to the point”, that do not waste time or mislead with different designs.

In addition, it is a practical, inexpensive communication channel and offers immediate results. If you are interested, here is a guide to learn more about SMS Marketing.

SMS Marketing for the youngest

When we talk about generation Z, we are talking about those born between 1996 and 2012, that is, 32% of the entire world population, users who use their mobile phones a large number of hours a day. They were born with the constant presence of ad marketing and are highly critical so they can easily spot fake ads. In addition, these users are used to performing many actions in a short time. They can read incoming notifications, send a reel, read a tweet, write a WhatsApp and watch a video in less than a minute, so it is very important to attract attention quickly, something that an SMS can do perfectly.

All of them prefer to communicate by messages than by calls, so mobile marketing is the ideal channel for this new generation. They don’t want to be interrupted, they want to be able to respond when they want to, because they want to be masters of their time. That is the key We cannot make the mistake of wanting to take time away from a Generation Zeta user.

The SMS messages that we send to these users must meet the following requirements:

Be short and direct, but not imperative. No “Buy this”, or “Look at this”, because an imperative phrase implies a “stop what you are doing now”, something that we cannot ask of the youngest.

Use the username. Those who agreed to receive an SMS at the time gave their data at the time. We must take advantage of this data, personalize it to the maximum so that the person who receives the message knows that he is the recipient of the offer that reaches him, or the service that is offered. They have to feel unique.

Extremely segmented. It bothers everyone to receive a generic SMS with information that they are not interested in. It doesn’t make sense to send a pet promotion to those recipients who don’t have or a Playstation offer who doesn’t like to play. If we have information about users, we must create subgroups and bet on the quality of the sending much more than the number of SMS sent.

You must have a sense of humor. The bad news surrounds us daily, it is important to disconnect from so much negativity and, for this, the youngest people go to TikTok and Instagram in search of humor or something that makes them smile. This should also be applied in our campaign, we must look for the smile in a short message with intelligent humor (a good pun, for example).

Trusted URLs. Generation Zeta is very prepared not to be deceived or click on any link, so it is important to bet on domains that generate trust when creating links.

It is not easy, but it can be done, and the results can be very fruitful.