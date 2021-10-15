How to apply Instagram filters on your website photos

If you are passionate about the effects of Instagram filters and want to apply them to some photos on your site, doing so is really easy.

The idea is to adjust the site’s CSS file so that certain variables are applied to the photos, but it is not always easy to know what to put and where, that is why it is necessary to know a tool like the one I present today.

It is about insta-filters.mdbgo.io, a website that we can use in two ways:

– We adjust the values ​​of brightness, contrast, saturation and others to create a unique filter.

– We select the default filters, those of Instagram, so that the corresponding variables are loaded.

Once the selection process has been carried out, we only have to copy the CSS that is automatically generated, with an HTML file, available on the same website, as an example of how to apply it on your website.

The site is free, does not require registration, and there is no additional garbage in the codes offered, so you can use it with peace of mind and without fear of a malicious link slipping onto the page.

On the web they recommend that we always use RAW photos, since it is easier to apply various types of filters to them, although we already know that this is somewhat difficult when we have to keep to the limit and not be able to upload a very heavy photo on the web.

Practical, simple and direct, as most applications of this type should be.