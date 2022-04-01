How to answer calls in MacOS Monterey and iPadOS 15?

Due to Apple’s Continuity functionality, users can now easily make and receive calls from the iPhone phone now on your MacOS and iPadOS, as well as being possible on your iPod touch. If you want to know how to do this, we explain it below.

Apple has always constantly sought practicality and connection with all its devices. So there are plenty of reasons why you need to answer your cell phone calls using a Mac or iPad, as well as being some of the most widely used devices in the community. If you don’t have a Mac or an iPad to take calls, it is also possible to answer via your iPod touchif you wanted.

This process can take some time to set up, so we recommend that you have all of your devices, including your iPhone, accessible before you begin.

What to check before setting up?

All devices to be linked must have activated Wi-Fi .

. All devices to be linked must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network .

. Apple ID must be the same on all devices when you sign in to iCloud.

on all devices when you sign in to iCloud. Apple ID must be the same on all devices when you sign in to FaceTime.

It is important that all these criteria are covered in order to correctly follow the steps and be able to activate calls through your MacOS, iPadOS or iPod touch.

The first and primary step to follow is based on enabling the function on your iPhone that allows your other devices to receive and make calls.

Activate iPhone calls on other devices

On your iPhone, proceed to open Settings .

. Click on Telephone .

. Now click on Calls on other devices .

. Proceed to activate each of the devices that you want to receive and make calls.

So far it is already possible to enable the option to make calls on your devices such as Mac, iPad and iPod touch.

Activate the calling function on your iPad or iPhone touch

On your iPad, iMac, or iPod touch, open Settings .

. Click on face time .

. tap on Calls from the iPhone .

. Proceed to activate calls from the iPhone.

This is how you can activate this interesting function from your iPad or iPod touch device.

Activate calls from your iPhone on your iMac

Once on your Mac, open the FaceTime app.

On the top Menu bar of your Mac do click on FaceTime .

. Do click on Preferences .

. Check the box that says Calls from iPhone.

Also remember that making phone calls can be disabled on your iPad or iPod touch by following the steps below.

How to disable calls on your iPad or iPod touch?

About your iPad or iPod touch, open Settings .

. Proceed to tap on FaceTime .

. tap on iPhone calls .

. Tap on Disable calls from iPhone.

In addition, this function can also be disabled from MacOS by following the steps below.

How to disable phone calls on your Mac?