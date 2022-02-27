How to announce voice messages on Google Nest and Google Home speakers

One of the little-known tricks of smart speakers and displays compatible with Google Home is that you can announce voice messages in your home. Using the Google Assistant you can communicate with everyone in your home This is a feature that is very practical, since allows you to communicate with a person who is at home even if their mobile phone is turned off or silenced.

Next we will see what are the commands of the google assistant for send voice messages to the whole house or to a specific room and all his tricks To get the most out of this functionality of post messages in rooms on our Google Nest devices on any Google Home compatible speaker.

Announce a message throughout the house

Google offers us two ways to announce a voice message throughout the house, which will sound on all speakers. The first option is through the app Google Home. When you open the application, among its quick actions, you will see the option To emit. Pressing will activate the Google Assistant asking for the message we want to announce. After saying it, our voice message will be played throughout the house.

The second option is directly from the google assistant via voice command “Announce [mensaje]”. For example, “Hey Google, announce that I’m coming home.” We can also write the command and the Google Assistant will read it aloud at home saying our name to others so that the people in the house know who has sent the message. We can announce the messages from our mobile or from another loudspeaker.

Announce a message in a specific room or device

If we only want the voice message to be played on a specific device or room we already have to use the google assistant and your command “advertise in [habitación/dispositivo] what [mensaje]”. For example, “Hey Google, announce in the bedroom that it’s time to get up.” Here I recommend saying the command slowly, especially take a short pause when we are going to say the messagesince if we say the jerk command, it is possible that the first word of the voice message will be cut off.

Announce a default message

Google Home also allow you to play default messages for frequent announcements that will be played by the Assistant’s own voice to accompanied by sounds and effects. To do this say “Hey Google, announce” and then:

Wake up: “It’s time to wake up” or “It’s time to get up.”

“It’s time to wake up” or “It’s time to get up.” Breakfast: “Breakfast is ready”, “It’s time for breakfast” or “Breakfast is served”.

“Breakfast is ready”, “It’s time for breakfast” or “Breakfast is served”. Food: “To eat” or “Lunch is ready”.

“To eat” or “Lunch is ready”. Dinner: “Dinner”, “It’s dinner time”, “Dinner is on the table” or “Dinner is served”.

“Dinner”, “It’s dinner time”, “Dinner is on the table” or “Dinner is served”. Time to leave: “It’s time to go”, “We have to go”, “We have to go out”, “”It’s time to go” or “It’s time to leave home”

“It’s time to go”, “We have to go”, “We have to go out”, “”It’s time to go” or “It’s time to leave home” Get home: “I’m already home” or “I’m already here”

“I’m already home” or “I’m already here” On my way: “I’m on my way”, “I’ll be right back” or “I’ll be home soon”.

“I’m on my way”, “I’ll be right back” or “I’ll be home soon”. Time to watch TV: “The show is about to start.”

“The show is about to start.” Time to watch a movie: “Let’s go to the cinema”.

“Let’s go to the cinema”. Bedtime: “It’s time to sleep”, “It’s time to go to bed”, “It’s time to rest” or “It’s time to go to bed”.

Didn’t you hear the message?

If we are at home and a voice message arrives by surprise and we have not been able to hear it properly at the time it has been played, we can ask Google Assistant to repeat it. To do this we just have to say to the loudspeaker “Hey Google, what did you say?” or “Hey Google, say that again.” Google Assistant will say the voice message again.

Respond to an ad

google allows respond to voice messages that have been sent from a speaker. If, for example, someone in the living room sends us a voice message to the loudspeaker in our room, we can say “Hey Google, reply”“Hey Google, reply” or “Hey Google, send message” to send a message as a reply and use the speakers as a walkie talkie.

