How to always take the route with fewer turns within the new Apple Maps

If you use the car on a daily basis, surely every week you have to go to the navigator to create a route to the place you need to get to. Many times we do it not just to know the way, but to know the estimated time of arrival and calculate, thus, how good or bad we are on time. Although Apple Maps has decided to add another alternative that is, at least, original. This is a third category to the types of routes it is capable of creating. Until now, the normal thing was that when asked to take us from one point to another, it offered us two alternatives: the shortest or the fastest route, which do not always coincide, but from Apple they have thought that it would be a great idea to include a third alternative: routes with fewer turns and, therefore, with more straight road sections, without curves, roundabouts and other circular elements. Stop taking detours To get Apple Maps to give us these types of routes, we do not have to do anything, except open the application and first mark the destination we want to go to. Next, it will ask us from where that route starts and the type of vehicle. Once selected, the app will begin to perform its calculations to obtain these alternatives and, finally, display them all on the screen. As you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, we will see the usual options for fast, shorter routes (almost always without tolls so they are slower) and, finally, the one that offers the fewest turns. Although you see that in this case the fast routes coincide with those with fewer turns, as we get into cities, or towns, we will verify that this function becomes more important since it avoids areas full of roundabouts that have us circling as if we were spinning tops. It is in the heart of those urban centers where Apple Maps becomes a more than interesting alternative if those roads strewn with twists to one side and the other give you an allergy and, above all, you are willing to spend a few more minutes going the other way. . Something that is appreciated and that, until now, practically many navigation apps had ignored. Surely because it was not something that drivers were crying out for either, although in view of its effectiveness, it never hurts to have alternatives to cling to so as not to arrive at the destination dizzy. >