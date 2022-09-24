How to already enable tabs in File Explorer in Windows 11

- Advertisement -

Last Tuesday, Microsoft began the deployment of 11 2022 Update or, as the vast majority of us identify this update, Windows 11 22H2. As always, with Windows updates, its deployment is progressivethat is to say, that it does not automatically reach all systems, but it does so through a ring system, a method that is undoubtedly more sensible, both to test compatibility with systems of all kinds, and to minimize problems in the event of any anomaly is detected.

In the special that we published with the news of Windows 11 22H2, we dedicate a section to list everything that we expected to arrive with this update, but that finally has not. It was not, however, a huge surprise, since the leak about Moments 1 and Moments 2 that occurred at the beginning of the month put us on the track of what news is planned for 22H2, could finally be framed in these later updates.

In that same article, I wondered about the reason (or reasons) that would have led Microsoft to delay the arrival of some of the new features that we initially expected in Windows 11 22H2, to finally reach the conclusion that, most likely, intends to limit the size of the updates, in order to prevent possible accumulation of faultsthat they end up failing the complete update, as happened a little over two years ago with Windows 10 2004. If so, I already said it at the time and I repeat it, it seems to me a fairly sensible policy.

Another explanation would be that these functions are not yet ready, but the truth is that many of them have been present in the different channels of Windows Insiders for some time, which casts doubt on this possibility. And at least, in the case of the tabbed file explorer, we have already been able to confirm that this is not the case. And it is that, as we can read in WindowsLatest, this function would already be present in Windows 11 22H2 Build 22621, although it is disabled.

Does this mean that if you want, you can already have the tabbed browser? Well the truth is yes. You will have to use ViveTool, yes, but don’t worry if you don’t know it, since in this article we will tell you what it is, how to obtain it and, of course, the steps you must take to use this practical tool to unlock Windows functions.

So, when you have followed the steps that we indicate there and you are already in the console, type the following commands one by one:

vivetool /enable /id:39145991

vivetool /enable /id:37634385

vivetool /enable /id:36354489

Once this is done, restart the PC and, immediately, you will already have the tabs in the browser. You can create a new tab by clicking the + icon or from the context menu. You can also drag and drop tabs to change their position.