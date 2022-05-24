How to add vibration to WhatsApp

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has a very useful functionality that, when the device is silent -or not-, allows the mobile to emit a vibration every time an audio call or message is received through this application.

WhatsApp vibration is very useful and can be activated in just a few short steps

Vibration makes it possible, for example, to realize that the mobile phone in your pocket is receiving a call, by vibrating and making its movement notice on the leg, which will alert the user. In situations where there is a lot of ambient noise, it is very useful.

In addition, the vibration can also be used with the device silent in environments where you do not want to be disturbed. For example, It is ideal for receiving calls in the work environmentwithout having to listen to the sound, only when the mobile vibrates on the table.

If your mobile does not vibrate when you receive a WhatsApp message or call, it is most likely that you have deactivated the vibration option. Whether you did it knowingly, or if it was something that happened to you unintentionally, in this article we are going to explain how to easily activate vibration on WhatsApp.

How to activate vibration in WhatsApp

Adding the vibration function in WhatsApp is very easy. You can make your mobile vibrate again when you receive WhatsApp messages or calls from the settings section. If in other applications of your phone if you get the vibration to occur, then it is that you have inadvertently deactivated the WhatsApp one. Follow these steps to reset it:

-Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings section

– There you access Notifications

– In Message Notifications, tap on Vibration

– Choose Default, Short or Long

– You can do the same in Group Notifications

