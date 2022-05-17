How to add the mythical buzz of Windows Messenger to WhatsApp

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you still feel nostalgic when we talk about Windows Live Messenger -also known as Messenger only or MSN-, an instant communication platform between computers that was tremendously popular at the beginning of this century to talk with friends and family, we must tell you that no, Microsoft does not has announced his return, but that there is a way to keep in mind, at least, his mythical buzz.

Windows Live Messenger was very popular during the first decade of this century

It is true that over the years, due to the requests of many users, imitators of MSN Messenger have been launched, but they are not the same. In addition, the current reign of WhatsApp, an instant messaging application with more than 2,000 million users around the world, would surely not allow a return of Messenger, especially since the younger generations are no longer familiar with it.

However, if you want to have the legendary MSN Messenger buzz in your WhatsApp account, there is an option to put it on and, at least in this way, satisfy to some extent that nostalgia for the popular program that provided so much fun at the beginning of this century.

In the same way that we already told you how to use the MSN Messenger emoticons in WhatsApp, today we are going to explain how to use the buzz in the Meta instant messaging app.

How to include the MSN buzz in WhatsApp

First of all, go to YouTube, search for the buzzing sound in any video, and save the YouTube audio in Mp3 format.

Now go to WhatsApp and go to your account options. There you access the “Settings” section.

Once in that area, go to the “Notifications” section and click on “Notification tone”

All kinds of default audios will appear there. Scroll to the bottom and tap on “Add ringtone”.

It is now when you will have to search for the mp3 that you have created from YouTube and add it to the WhatsApp library. Save the changes and that’s it.

Thus, from now on, when you receive a message on WhatsApp, what will sound will be the sound of Windows Live Messenger.

.