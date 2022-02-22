How to Add Spotify Music to Instagram Stories on iPhone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The iOS and Android versions of Instagram are almost the same, but there are minor differences between them. The Android version of the social network allows inserting a song in a Story from a streaming platform, such as Spotify. However, the version for Apple mobiles does not have this possibility available directly, nor does it allow you to add song stickers with their title and author.

The song sticker will allow your followers on Instagram to enter that song and listen to it from a streaming platform. Here we explain step by step how to share a song in your Stories in such a way that a sticker can be generated. What the Instagram app on Android allows you to integrate the sticker directly, we will focus on the process required by iOS.

How to Add Spotify Music to Stories on iOS

-Share a song in Stories: Following the usual procedure, create a Story on Instagram including a song taken from a streaming platform such as Spotify, Apple Music or Tidal. As we have already explained, Android will allow you to automatically generate a sticker of that song. But the same does not happen with the iOS version.

-Save the generated image: What you should do then is save the image that the streaming platform you have used has generated in your Stories. Before sharing the image in question, on the preview screen, you must click on the icon that appears in the upper right corner in the form of three points. Of all the options offered, click on the one that says “Save”.

-Cancel the Story: Once you have saved the generated image you must cancel the creation of the Storie. Now start the process of generating a Storie again but with a difference. Instead of starting that creation from the streaming platform, Spotify for example, do it directly from Instagram.

-Select the discarded photo: Now, in the new Story that you have started to create, you must insert the photograph of the image that you had previously generated. You will find this file in your iOS gallery and by inserting it into the Storie, Instagram will allow you to add a music sticker afterwards.

-“Music”: Select the “Music” sticker to access a song search engine, where you must choose the song you want to insert. Then, in a new screen, you will have to choose the fragment of the song that will play in the Storie, and you will also be able to select if you want subtitles to be shown with the lyrics of the song. Now all that remains is to finish off the Storie and hit publish.

