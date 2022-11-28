How to add photos or videos to an already published Instagram Story

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The instagram stories They are ephemeral publications and 24 hours after being published they disappear. But sometimes the user wants to add an extra photo or video and luckily there are ways to incorporate content into the featured stories.

The social network Instagram is characterized by a wide variety of features and customization options. Among others, it is possible to place links in the Stories, download content, add many types of stickers and much more. Even if we want to add images or videos to any featured story there is an alternative.

Steps to add photo or videos to Instagram Stories

For add a photo to your Instagram Story you can add it directly from your Stories page. They can be incorporated immediately and consecutively. The steps are the following:

-Open your existing Story.

-Select your Instagram Avatar in the upper left corner.

-Press the gallery in the lower left corner.

-Select the photo you want to add.

-Choose the option Your story in the lower left corner and you will automatically add the new photo, you can add up to 6.

To view all stories consecutively, select the Your Story button in the upper left corner, and review all uploaded photos.

-Add photos from timeline

In your timeline, you can add images or videos to your Story easily. You just have to follow these steps:

-Press the + symbol in the upper right corner.

-Choose Story in the bottom right corner.

-Opens the photo gallery.

-Choose the image to add.

-Select Your story in the lower left corner and the photo will be incorporated immediately.

With these two modalities, you can add more images and videos to your Story to complete it. Sometimes the first version of a Story feels incomplete, but Instagram adds this option to incorporate more information.