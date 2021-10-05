How to add music to Spotify from your computer

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Although the Spotify catalog is very extensive, has its limits. Surely there are songs that we have wanted to listen to at some point and that we have not been able to find on the platform or perhaps a recording of a concert, a podcast or a presentation.

Spotify allows you to import music from your computer and synchronize the rest of the devices to be able to listen to these tracks from a playlist.

Fortunately, although it is quite a hidden option, Spotify allows import local files in its desktop version. To do this, you must first have Spotify installed, either on Windows, Linux or Mac OS.

This functionality allows you to import any audio, although only in MP3 format, so if the file is in another format, it must be converted. For this, there are many alternatives on the Internet. On the other hand, before uploading the file to your Spotify “playlists”, it is recommended that you edit the metadata (name of the song, album and artist, year, cover), if you want to keep the order of your library.

Next, it will be necessary to access the Spotify configuration, by clicking on the username and going down to the section of «Local Archives». By default, this option is disabled, so it will need to be enabled. Once activated, you must choose the folder in which the music file has been saved on the computer.

This step must also be repeated on the mobile so that the files can be synchronized. In iOS you must select the nut at the top of the screen and access “Preferences”, where we must activate the “Local Files” tab and the same in Android.

Once a source has been selected for the “Local Files”, the MP3 files in the folder will automatically start to appear among the songs in the Spotify library, although they will not appear on mobile phones yet, as the app does not have a local files folder , so they cannot be played on mobile.

To do this, it will be necessary to place all these files in a Playlist. In this sense, it does not matter if they are all in the same or in several, as well as if they are new or old “playlists”.

Once this is done, all you have to do is download the “Playlists” on your phone to be able to play these songs on your phone.

