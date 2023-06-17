How to add music to Instagram notes

- Advertisement -

The instagram notes They arrived on Instagram at the beginning of 2023 as if they were a kind of status, in which users can comment on what they are doing. They are displayed in the Instagram inbox and can be seen by all followers.

Only the contacts with whom you have exchanged messages will be able to listen to the music that you include in your notes.

Through Instagram notes, the user can share short messages of less than 60 characters and include emojis in them. However, songs can now be added as well. It is a very easy to use function but not many know about it. With the following step by step, you can try it in a matter of seconds.

How to add music to your Instagram notes

– Access Instagram, either from your mobile or computer.

– Go to the messages section and press the “+” symbol icon in your profile photo, above your messages.

– Now select the music icon.

– Search for a song to add to the note. You can choose between different categories, either by artist, genre or a specific track.

– When you get the song you like, click on it to preview it.

– If you agree to add that song, then press the verification button that you can see in one of the corners of your screen to confirm the selection.

– Done, you can write the note now. Remember that this cannot exceed 60 characters and that it can also contain emojis.

It is important to keep in mind that Instagram does not allow you to add music to your notes from the device storage, you can only include songs from the app’s library. But don’t worry, luckily the Instagram repertoire is quite varied. There you can find music from genres such as reggae, hip-hop, pop, rock, R&B among others, or search for your music by artist.

You will see that using songs in your Instagram notes is a good way to take the interaction with your followers and contacts to the next level. If you haven’t started using this new feature, now you can, since with the steps explained here you’ve also learned how to create notes without the need to include audio.