How to add featured Stories on Instagram without posting the story first

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

On Instagram, Stories disappear 24 hours after their publication, unless you later place them as featured stories, the function that allows you to extend the visibility of a story for more than 24 hours, remaining visible on the profile throughout the desired time.

A featured story stays forever in the user’s profile, this is very useful for business accounts.

However, there is a very useful trick that can be applied to upload photos and videos to the highlighted stories without having to publish them as Stories first. This is the complete procedure to achieve this task in the easiest possible way.

Add photos and videos to Instagram Stories highlights without posting

– Enter the Instagram application, but first you have to update the app to its latest version for the tutorial to take effect.

- Advertisement -

– Upload the photo or video you want to attach to the story. Simply touch the “Your story” button to enter the corresponding section.

– Now, delete the story as quickly as possible.

– At this point you will have to wait for 24 hours to return to your account.

– After 24 hours, open your profile tab and tap on the icon in the shape of three horizontal lines. There, you will need to select the “Your activity from the list” option.

– Enter the “Recently Deleted” section.

– Choose the story that you deleted the day before. In the folder will be what you have deleted, be it a photo or a video.

– Now, click on the “More” option and click on “Restore”.

– Open the highlights, go to your profile page and tap on one. You can also generate a new one in the “New” section.

– Choose the “More” button, which is in the lower area. Click on “Edit Featured”, click on the “Stories” title to access the archived stories. Here you will have to select the story that you previously deleted to add it to Instagram Highlights.

– When you have chosen the story, click on the “Done” button to add it without having to make a publication.