How to add extensions to Safari on iPhone and iPad with iOS 15

Now that iOS 15 is here, we can take advantage of some of the new features that include improvements to Apple’s standard browser. Safari used to have a disadvantage on mobiles, the lack of extensions that improved the experience, this is no longer the case since the extensions are already available with the latest software.

There are two ways to add them and they are quite intuitive so you will not have problems. The first is by entering settings on iPhone or iPad with iOS 15. There you enter the Safari options and finally extensions. From here you can control which additional programs you want for your browser and which ones to eliminate in any case.

Intuitive setup

If you don’t have any installed you can click on “more extensions” and this will take you to the Apple store to see which ones are available. The update is new but there are already some extensions that are quite essential for some, so it is time to start improving our browser

You can also go straight to the store and search for “safari extensions” to get some. Once you install the first extension you will see an icon in the lower right corner of Safari, one in the shape of a puzzle piece. There you will see the installed extensions and the possibility to activate or deactivate them.

Now, which are the most recommended? It is worth noting that some of these are paid and that it is possible that in the future alternatives grottos will be launched, but right now these are the best options: Apolesion, Noir, 1PASSWORD, Super Agent For Safari and Web Inspector.

The best extensions

Apolesion costs $ 3 and allows you to access the original pages instead of their AMP versions. The latter are the versions optimized for mobiles, but if you don’t like this you can download this extension. Noir is an automatic dark theme for those websites that have a white background so bright it makes your eyes hurt, it also costs 3 dollars.

1PASSWORD, as its name suggests, allows you to use a single password for all the websites and apps on your cell phone. Your payment is by subscription and it is one of the most reliable extensions. Super Agent automatically completes the questions about cookies for each site you enter, it is useful, it saves you time and it is also free.

Finally, Web Inspecto, also free, is for HTML connoisseurs, this extension lets you review, edit and copy the HTML skeleton of all the pages you visit.