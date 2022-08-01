How to add app shortcuts on an Android mobile

- Advertisement -

On your you can do a lot of useful things that will make your life easier. For example, you can create to the calendar to have the whole month organized, you also have shortcuts for the main functions of Instagram, among others. But that’s not all, as the system gives you the ability to add app shortcuts to facilitate access to them.

Android allows you to have the appearance and functionality of the quick settings panel without having to root the mobile.

Working with smartphone shortcuts is a key point to have a personalized and practical phone. Next, we will say what you have to do so that your mobile puts at your fingertips the applications that you use the most in your day to day.

How to generate app shortcuts in Android?

To put app shortcuts in the Android quick settings panel, you will need to use the free app from the Play Store called Tile Shortcuts. Once you download it, you will have to configure the details for it to work properly.

– Enter the Tile Shortcuts app.

– Click on the “+” button that is in the inactive tiles section.

– Being in “Mosaic type”, click on “Application”.

– A list will be enabled, there choose the applications you want to have in the quick configuration panel. The default name of the apps you choose will be “Tile 1”. If you want deeper customization, tap on “Advanced Editing”.

– When you have selected the applications, click on “OK”.

– Now, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the quick settings panel of your Android mobile.

– Go to the right and select “Edit” (or alternatively, the pencil icon).

– You will see the tile you created in Tile Shortcuts, hold and drag it to the top active area of ​​the screen.

– Click on “Done”.

That’s all you have to do so that app shortcuts are always at hand on your phone.