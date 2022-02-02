Today we can see that many people are dedicated to creating material for the digital medium, whether images or videos, for their jobs or as hobbies. And if you are here you are surely part of this group, or perhaps you intend to be.

It is for this reason that we decided to bring you a very interesting tool for those who spend their time making videos, we are talking about “Surreal VINCI”.

What is Surreal VINCI?

Surreal VINCI is a free online platform, which allows you to add an AI-supported narrator to your videos, or even create a video using one of the AI-supported avatars. We tested this website and we can tell you that you can make a wide variety of videos, it has different options and the results you can get are quite funny.

How to use Surreal VINCI?

First of all you must go to their site to their website and write their name in the search engine you use.

Once you enter its website, it will ask you to log in, the options it presents you with are to use your Google account, or your Facebook account. Once logged in, your screen will show the following:

As you can see in the previous image, it has many options, all very fun, the first one we tried was the presenter, which can be read as “AI Presenter”.

Within the presenter section it shows us the options that are shown behind, you must choose one of them to be able to continue.

When you choose one of the options, your screen will show the following:

In the image you can see from the left panel again options for a background, you can choose one to your liking or even customize it, we will show you how.

Within that screen on the right side, you can see a variety of characters, all of them are AI’s within which you can choose one as your narrator.

If you pay attention to one side of the images of the characters, we have a series of options, we will quickly tell you what they are for:

Model: which refers to the avatar.

Background: is the background.

Text: you can modify the text here.

Asset: you can add images with this option.

Music: Like the previous ones, it allows you to add something, in this case music.

In the image we select the Asset option, you can notice that it shows you a variety of images and gives you the option to upload your own

In the following image you can see two options in the green box, one says “Text Input” and “Audio input”, if you have the Text box selected, you can write inside the box, on the other hand if you select the Audio part, you will allow you to use your microphone to dictate instead of typing.

In the red box you can see that it has a language and a little flag written on it. The program automatically detects the language, but you can click there and choose a specific accent. Taking Spanish as an example, you have options of Spanish from Argentina, Mexico, Spain, etc.

We also tested the AI ​​Dubbing section. Your interface in this part looks like this:

In the image you can see a video that we had already added when testing it, in reality it is very easy, being there you will realize it, but we will explain a little. With this tool of the program, you will be able to include a narrator within your videos, choosing among the options that it offers you. Whether you are a video game streamer and you edit some of your games, or you have recorded an event such as someone falling on a skateboard.

You have the opportunity to select a language and an avatar as in the previous section, however here you can make the narrator speak at a precise moment in the video, for this after adding the video you can press play, and stop it at the moment you want speak. You must click on the plus sign, it will open a small window where you must write what the narrator will say.

You can also modify the size and position of the narrator within your video.

If you pay attention, we already have a narrator in the video, and where the green box is, you can move it from left to right and modify its size.

When you finish editing your video, what you have left is to download it. To do this you have to go to the bottom of your screen on the right side and click on “Generate”, here they will ask you for an email address where they will send you an email when the process is finished. Do not close the tab otherwise your process will not be saved. If the video is very long it will take a while, depending on the speed of your internet. Be patient.

Your video will be downloaded in .mp4 format, and the advantage of having an e-mail sent to you is that if you lose your video one day, or accidentally delete it, you can download it again.