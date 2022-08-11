How to add an image editor to your app or website

Surely you have already noticed that there is a huge number of applications, on mobile and on the web, that have a built-in .

In many we can cut, rotate, change sizes and even make some filters, but the vast majority do not program those editors from scratch, using the editors of other companies paying the corresponding permissions.

Today I will talk about Filerobot, a free and open source plugin that allows us to easily implement image editing capabilities in our projects.

We only have to add JavaScript code, since the editor is created using this technology.

Once incorporated, for free, we can crop, change the size, change the orientation and apply a wide variety of filters or effects.

The project has been around since 2019, and was presented as an easy-to-implement solution to provide enhanced image editing capabilities in projects of all kinds. It was actually part of a large-scale digital asset management solution called Filerobot, which allowed us to manage all of our digital media (images, videos, audio, and other static files) in one place using storage (reverse CDN upload), processing (resizing, conversion, automatic labeling and many more…), compression and a CDN to deliver content at high speed.

If you are programmers and want to see the source code to make some contribution, you can do it on github.com, and if you just want to test the editor to see if it meets your needs, you can do it directly in the link published before, since there is a «tester » functional on the page.

To implement it on your web page, you can use the JS or React code that they indicate on their page.