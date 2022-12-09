How to add an emergency contact on Apple iPhone step by step

For quite some time Apple has been adding different functions so that phones iphone They are an option that helps users in the event that they have a problem. An example is the detection of falls or impacts and, also, the possibility of adding an emergency contact. It is possible that you do not know that this exists, much less how to use it. We show you what you have to do.

What you get if you establish an emergency contact on your iPhone -you must have it already included in the equipment- is that in the event that the phone SOS function, you will be able to send a text message at the same time that the same is done to the emergency services. Therefore, the chosen person will have knowledge that you are in trouble and you can take appropriate action. Simple and effective, and nothing intrusive because it is bombarded with calls or notifications -unless this is strictly necessary-.

This is how you establish an emergency contact on the iPhone

We show you the steps you have to take on the Apple phone to achieve this. You will see that it is not complicated at all and that everything you need is in the iPhone itself. One thing you should know is that the contact you establish is visible in medical information that can be filled in at the terminal of the Cupertino company, which allows the emergency services to know who it is and can talk to it.

The first thing you have to do is open the Health application that is on the iPhone and, once you do this, you must use the Explore option that is in the lower right area of ​​the screen.

Click on the image that represents your Apple ID, in the upper right corner, and now use the Medical identification section. I now use Edit and then scroll down as normal.

Pixabay

To which you find Emergency Contacts, tap on the option. Now you can search for the desired contact and tap on it. You must indicate some details such as your relationship with him and something else that does not cause any difficulty.

Once you’ve done this, you’re done.

As you have seen, everything is quite simple and you can do it in a very short time on your iPhone. There is something that is important to know: you can remove to the contact at any time you want by performing the same steps and then clicking on the red icon to the right of the name. In addition, you can establish several people so that they know if you have any kind of problem.

