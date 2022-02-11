How to add a ‘widget’ on the iPhone reminding you when to take your pills

Depending on how old you are, it is very possible that you should take the occasional pill every day. In the case of young people due to small specific illnesses or injuries, and in the case of older people, because there comes a time when important ailments begin to appear that must be controlled every day by taking the same medications. And again. The fact is that there are people who are extremely organized and don’t leave a single day without taking what they owe, and others, because we don’t get that far and need a little help from someone. And since it’s not a matter of writing down with pencil and paper when it’s time to take the next pill, we’re going to resort to an application that, in the case of the iPhone, has a very useful widget and everything. How do we manage the pills? The app in question is called “Pill App: Reminders,” and it’s just about that. It is not going to tell you what you have to take and when, but we must be the ones to tell it so that it reminds us. To do this you will have to download it from the App Store and start creating your profile: name, photo or representative icon and, most importantly, files for each medication with data on whether it is a temporary or chronic treatment, for that of create alerts sine die. In addition to the pills that we must administer, the application will allow us to configure the times that we must take them per day, indicating the time between each dose. If it is a pill against dizziness, which you must take every eight hours, you will put it in this app so that later, in the widget, the icons of each of them appear and, above all, it notifies us with a small reminder. It is important to say that the widget will serve as a quick glance to know how many we have left to eat that day, since by touching it we will go to the application where we can already indicate if we have taken it or not. The moment we do so, we will see the icons of these medicines turn green as a sign that we have administered them at the right time, or red, as an indicator that we have forgotten to take them. The application is free for individual use, but if we need more profiles and unlock certain functions to keep track of other people, then we will have to make a payment of around 18 euros for a whole year. If we prefer to keep the app for life, without restrictions, the cost will increase to 59. >