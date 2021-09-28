How to add a watermark to documents with the new Google Docs feature

The web version of Google Docs is updated with new functions that will make it easier to customize the presentation of documents and work as a team.

One of the novelties that come with this update is the possibility of adding an image as a watermark so that it remains in the background.

How to put a watermark in Google Docs

Although it is not complicated to add a watermark to Google Docs documents, it is now much more simplified, since we will find this option in the menu.

It is only necessary to go to Insert >> Watermark, and we will see that Google Dcos gives us the option to add an image as a watermark. Once we have the image loaded, it will allow us to use the actual size or modify it.

And without having to apply weird tricks, you can decide if you want the watermark to show up on the content in full color, or to stay in the background with a softer effect, as you can see in the image above. A simple way to add the logo of the company, your brand or any type of watermark with which you want to personalize the document.

Once you apply and save these changes, Google Docs will apply your watermark to all sheets of the document. A dynamic that you can apply as many times as you want with different images. And of course, they will remain in the document when you export them in other formats.

This feature is available to users with Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business. Although it has already started to roll out, it will take a few weeks to reach all users.

On the other hand, other novelties have to do with a better visualization of the comments that we find in the sidebar. The Google team mentions that they have increased the width of the bar up to 43% to facilitate reading and take better advantage of the device’s screen.