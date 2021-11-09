How to add a USB Type-C port to your iPhone

We were recently surprised to discover that a robotics student had managed to integrate a USB Type-C port into an iPhone X. It is true that Apple will end up using this type of connector, since in Europe it has become a standard, but the Cupertino-based firm is taking it easy.

Regardless of the fact that sooner or later the iPhone end up using a USB Type-C connector abandoning the well-known Lightning, the truth is that the feat of Ken Pillonel, the robotics engineering student who managed to put a USB Type-C port on an iPhone X and that it is fully functional is surprising. And beware, there is more.

More than anything because good old Pillonel has surprised us by publishing a video that shows in detail the entire process to add a USB Type C port to the iPhone X and make it fully functional.

As if that were not enough, and with the aim that any user can wrap the blanket around their head and try to adapt their Apple phone to use a connector of these characteristics, has also uploaded a Github repository with technical details, CNC instructions, and information on the custom printed circuit board you designed to meet your goal.

This video shows you how to integrate a USB Type C connection to your iPhone

As you can see in the video that heads these lines, Pillonel has shown all the details of the process. And it seems easy, since the idea is combine the Lightning connection to USB-C to make it work. And the level of detail is amazing.

We can see details such as the personalized flexible circular plate that this young student had to order, in addition to the cChange the design of the iPhone X case to fit the USB Type-C connector, which is physically larger than the Lightning.

On the other hand, it also shows how difficult it is to fit the circuits on the board bent on both sides to wrap the device and fit everything. And now that the project is open source, you can access the Github repository Through this link, anyone can carry out this task.

Of course, as we have indicated, you will lose the warranty of your phone and, although it is true that the process seems simple, nothing is further from reality. If you like these types of DIY projects (or do it yourself), you can entertain yourself with an old iPhone, but if your phone is under warranty, we recommend that you do not try it.

Finally, note that Pillonel you have decided to auction your adapted iPhone X on eBay, where the bids have already exceeded $ 4900 at the time of this writing.

>