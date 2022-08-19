How to add a shortcut to a PDF document on Android

- Advertisement -

It is not uncommon to have to open a on a daily basis with terminals, and it can be quite tedious to have to access the place where it is saved each time. Well, it is possible to create a shortcut on the desktop of the smartphone and tablet to avoid it. Generally, Android devices do not include any application that allows you to do this directly, so it is necessary to resort to an itional one to achieve it. Luckily, among the free options there is one that is very common to have installed due to its extensive options and good performance: Google Drive. This is a development that includes everything you need and, in addition, the process is not particularly complicated. We tell you how to complete it and you should always upload the file to the service before doing anything. Steps to add a direct access to a PDF on Android Obviously, this is not the main function that Google Drive has (this is to manage the storage space that you have in the cloud in the corresponding service): but among the additional functions is that of being able to create the direct access of a file in PDF format that you have saved. This is what you have to do to get it: Open the Google Drive application and go to the place where the PDF file you want to have a direct access to is on your Android desktop. When you find it, click on the icon that there is just to the right of its name and, in the drop-down menu that appears, you must choose that the file in question is available offline (this way you avoid problems in the event that you do not have access to the Internet for any reason). Now, click on the same icon again, but this time you must choose the option Add to the home screen (it has the icon of a smartphone with an arrow on the left). Confirm on the screen that appears and, then, create the shortcut in the terminal. You can use this directly by clicking on it and it will open using the viewer you have chosen for it. You have finished. As you can see, everything is very simple and, in the event that you do not want to have the direct access any longer on your Android, simply press and hold on it and select Delete from the available options. In other words, there is nothing different from what you usually do with your phone or tablet. This is a good trick to save you time when opening a PDF. >