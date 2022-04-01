How to Add a Password to Any Document in Pages, Keynote, or…

Do you use critical documents in iWork? Did you know that you can protect them with a password? Today we’ll show you how to do it in Pages, Keynote, or Numbers. Not all macOS users are aware of the procedure and it is due to the simple fact that it is not part of their day-to-day life when using other alternatives. iWork apps are interesting for their synchronization when we have other Apple devices within reach. To access and work with them, it is enough that they are in iCloud Drive and from any device you can get to work.

Put a password on your Pages, Keynote or Numbers documents and protect them

These steps are valid for Pages, Keynote, or Numbers. Since they are part of the same family of apps, the interface is very similar and it is something so simple that we will do it in just a few steps.

Open the Pages document you want to put the password on Click on File in the menu bar Next in Set password A second window will be activated in which you must write the password and its confirmation Optional to this you can put a hint in case you might forget it and you can check the box to add it to your iCloud Keychain. Also the option that if you will only open it with your Mac it is compatible with Touch ID. Confirm in Set password and you will have your document encrypted.

Easy steps to set a password

As we mentioned before, these steps are the same for any app in the iWork suite on macOS. In my case, the password is always assigned to Pages. What are the advantages of placing a password on the document? One of them is that not everyone can access a document, not even have a preview. If you suffer any type of information theft, be it physical or by malware, this document will have that protection that Apple knows how to do to its environment.

On the other hand, if it is confidential content to which only an established group has access, It’s a good way to avoid a data breach. or that it can be sent in bulk to the wrong people. If you turn on the option to save the password in your iCloud Keychain, you won’t have to type the password over and over again.

What do you think of this guide? Remember that at iOSMac we take care of talking about the best Apple news, tutorials and guides (like this one), compilations, opinions, analysis and much more.

If you only depend on iWork on iOS or iPadOS, here we leave you this guide from official apple support which will surely serve to protect your files.