how to activate wireless emergency alerts on your android mobile

Just a few days ago, after some time in the testing phase, Spain officially d its National Alert Network (RAN-PWS) system for the widespread and immediate sending of to the population via mobile. It is what is known as “reverse 112” because it is the authorities who notify citizens of an ongoing or imminent threat.

This system, which has been in use for many years in other countries, will allow Civil Protection to send an SMS to all mobiles in an area affected by a disaster or , such as floods, fires, adverse weather events or chemical accidents, etc. Next, we explain how to activate them on your mobile.

Activate alerts in just three steps

Civil Protection has already activated in Spain the System of Notices to the Population (Public Warning System) within the National Alert Network (RAN-PWS). This system, as we said, will allow the widespread and immediate sending of alerts to the mobile phones of people who are in areas affected by emergencies or imminent or ongoing catastrophes.

[mb_related_posts2]

The RAN-PWS system will reach any part of the Spanish territory with mobile phone coverage, regardless of whether that coverage is 2G (GSM), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE) or 5G. Alerts will be sent via an SMS that will appear as a notification, emitting a vibration and ringing until the user reads it. In it, we can see information about the type of alert, duration and precise instructions on how to act.

To receive the notice, you must have the alerts activated wireless emergency calls on your mobile. The procedure to activate them in Android 12 is as follows:

Go into ‘settings’ .

tap on ‘Apps and notifications’ . How to watch movies and series on Netflix even if they have not been completely downloaded

Active ‘Allow alerts’.

As you will see there is three types of alerts, plus test alerts, but you should know that not all of them are available in all countries. AMBER alerts, for example, do not work in Spain (they are the ones that warn of missing persons).