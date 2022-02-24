How to activate two-step verification on your Windows account

One of the best ways to protect your information and prevent unwanted access to the accounts you have is to activate two-step verification. This is something that can be done with the Microsoft account that is used to access Windows, and we will tell you how to use this function. What you achieve by using two-step activation is that when accessing from an untrusted computer or from an unusual location, you will receive a message on the chosen device in which you have to confirm that you are you who have done this. Therefore, the hacker attacks have no effect, since, not having the corresponding phone or computer, they cannot enter the necessary verification code. In this way, we are talking about an excellently functioning security gateway and, in addition, it is quite simple. Steps to activate two-step verification The process cannot be completed using the tools that Windows has, but this does not mean that it is complicated, far from it. The reason is that to execute the entire process, all you have to do is access this web address using the browser of your choice (any one is fine, such as Edge, Firefox and Chrome). Once you have accessed the address indicated above, what you have to look for in the upper area is the option called Security (it is in the blue ribbon). The Microsoft account password will be requested again to confirm that you are the owner of it. Now in the upper right area, with a fairly small text, you must click on the option called Two-step verification. An email will be sent with a code to increase security in the process. Once you enter it, you enter a page where in the Additional security section you will find a box called Two-Step Verification. What you have to do is click on the link called Activate and then follow the steps that appear on the screen to set the way the activation will work (such as the method to use to receive the codes). Once you complete the process and accept it, you will be done and everything will be much more secure now in your Microsoft account. The truth is that everything is very simple when it comes to activating the two-step access configuration in Microsoft accounts. And, therefore, increasing the security of this will be achieved with little effort. Be that as it may, what is certain is that your data will be much more protected. >