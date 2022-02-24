Tech News

How to activate two-step verification on your Windows account

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

One of the best ways to protect your information and prevent unwanted access to the accounts you have is to activate two-step verification. This is something that can be done with the Microsoft account that is used to access Windows, and we will tell you how to use this function. What you achieve by using two-step activation is that when accessing from an untrusted computer or from an unusual location, you will receive a message on the chosen device in which you have to confirm that you are you who have done this. Therefore, the hacker attacks have no effect, since, not having the corresponding phone or computer, they cannot enter the necessary verification code. In this way, we are talking about an excellently functioning security gateway and, in addition, it is quite simple. Steps to activate two-step verification The process cannot be completed using the tools that Windows has, but this does not mean that it is complicated, far from it. The reason is that to execute the entire process, all you have to do is access this web address using the browser of your choice (any one is fine, such as Edge, Firefox and Chrome). Once you have accessed the address indicated above, what you have to look for in the upper area is the option called Security (it is in the blue ribbon). The Microsoft account password will be requested again to confirm that you are the owner of it. Now in the upper right area, with a fairly small text, you must click on the option called Two-step verification. An email will be sent with a code to increase security in the process. Once you enter it, you enter a page where in the Additional security section you will find a box called Two-Step Verification. What you have to do is click on the link called Activate and then follow the steps that appear on the screen to set the way the activation will work (such as the method to use to receive the codes). Once you complete the process and accept it, you will be done and everything will be much more secure now in your Microsoft account. The truth is that everything is very simple when it comes to activating the two-step access configuration in Microsoft accounts. And, therefore, increasing the security of this will be achieved with little effort. Be that as it may, what is certain is that your data will be much more protected. >

Previous articleHow to download all your TikTok data
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

How to activate two-step verification on your Windows account

One of the best ways to protect your information and prevent unwanted access to the accounts you...
Apps

How to download all your TikTok data

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

OPPO Find X5: proprietary photographic processor to bring raw power to one of OPPO’s latest beasts

We skipped four to go to five. A movement that is usually common in Chinese...
Laptops

ASUS Chromebook CR1 series features a durable, classroom-optimized design

Updating its extensive Chromebook offering, ASUS has just announced the arrival of your new Chromebook CR1 seriessome laptops...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.