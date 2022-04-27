How to activate the «Super Thanks», the new way to earn money on YouTube

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Until now it had remained active in beta phase but available only for a limited number of channels, but now its use is extended so that anyone can use it. We are talking about the «Super Thanks» or «Super Thanks» of YouTube, which allows content creators to monetize their channel earning profit.

Super Thanks allow the viewer to contribute an amount of money ranging from $1 to $50 to the creator.

And it is that next to the Like, Share or Subscribe buttons that appear in YouTube videos, a new button will now appear, the “Super Thanks” button that will allow viewers contribute different amounts of money to the creator. Amounts that will range between different amounts to choose from, between two dollars and 50 dollars, which can be sent to the creator as a tip.

YouTube will appreciate the viewer’s contribution with an animation with balloons and a comment will also appear on the video informing the creator of the amount donated. The youtuber himself will be able to respond with a comment to said donation.

How to activate “Super Thanks” on YouTube

The «Super Thanks» must be activated by the youtuber who wants to obtain that extra income, for which they will have to follow these steps:

-To access to YouTube Studio from your computer.

-To go to the Monetization section that appears in the sidebar on the left.

-Get in in the Supers section.

-Activate the “Super Thanks” switch

With this, the “Super Thanks” will be activated, although it may take a few days for this function to appear already activated since YouTube has just launched it and is gradually rolling it out.

The Spanish-speaking countries where it can already be activated this new monetization option are the following: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, Guatemala, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

The video platform YouTube has different ways that allow creators to monetize their videos and channels, although in order to access them you have to meet some requirements, such as having more than 1,000 subscribers on the channel and accrediting more than 4,000 hours of content playback own during the last year.

