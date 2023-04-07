How to activate the subtitles of your favorite series and movies on Disney+

- Advertisement -

It is possible that you are not especially fond of Subtitle, but controlling how they are used in different streaming video applications is important. We’ll show you how to do this on your own. + so that you have no doubt about how to achieve it in case you need it.

An example of the use that you can give it is that you want to know what the voice of each of the Avengers is like or, simply, that you want to improve your English. In this case, the help of subtitles is vital, since they allow you to follow the thread of everything that happens on the screen, even if you do not fully understand what you hear. Therefore, it is a good idea to know how to get this done in any development, and Disney+ is no exception.

This is how you activate the subtitles in the Disney + app

We show you the steps you have to take to achieve this easily in the applications that exist for both the operating system iOS as for Android, since both are practically the same. Follow these instructions to activate -or deactivate- the subtitles:

Log in to the app using your credentials, and once you’re in the app, start playing something that interests you.

Now, at the top, you must press the icon that is furthest to the right. You will then see the option to choose the audio you listen to and, next to it, the subtitles that appear. Make the selection you need.

Once this is done, you are finished and you will see that the changes you have made have taken effect.

Do the same in the Disney+ web client

In this case, as you will see, there are some differencesbut they are not very important compared to what we have indicated before.

Enter the platform’s website and, now, you have to identify yourself.

Enter the profile you use and then start playing a video, the one that catches your attention the most. Now, in the playback window, you will see a single icon at the top, you must press it.

You will see the list of subtitles available and you simply have to choose the one you want to appear on the screen.

You’ve already done everything you needed to.

As you see, it is not nothing complicated both activate the subtitles and be able to change the language that is played with the and series that Disney + has, which, precisely, are not few. The fact is that it is a good idea to know how to do everything that we have indicated, for what you may need.