HomeTech NewsHow to?How to activate the new Spotify karaoke feature

How to activate the new Spotify karaoke feature

Tech NewsHow to?

Published on

By Brian Adam
spotify 1.jpg
spotify 1.jpg
- Advertisement -

Spotify is launching a new feature for you to improvise a karaoke with your friends.

Beyond showing you the lyrics of the songs, Spotify now has a new dynamic to challenge your singing talent and rate your performance.

[mb_related_posts1]

Spotify adds a Karaoke mode in its app

Although Spotify has long shown the lyrics of the songs as they are played in the app. A simple way to put together a kind of karaoke or learn new songs from your favorite artists.

But now Spotify wants you to have a real karaoke session with its new feature. Yes, a karaoke feature that will not only show you the lyrics of the songs as the music plays but will also give you a score at the end on your performance.

China needs us: let’s choose a name for the next Martian rover!

How can you activate the Spotify Karaoke function? You just have to choose the track and open the section where you find the lyrics of the song. You will see that a microphone icon is added at the top, so just by pressing it you will already be activating karaoke.

When we perform that action, a new screen will appear with the lyrics of the song that will scroll and change as the music progresses. And at the bottom, you will see a voice level indicator.

[mb_related_posts2]

And once the song is over, Spotify will give you a score based on the accuracy of your performance. If you get a good result, you will see that the screen fills with confetti. One detail to keep in mind is that this function is not yet available to all users.

While some users have already shared screenshots of this Spotify feature on Twitter, it won’t appear to be enabled in all countries. The Spotify team has not mentioned anything about it, but hopefully it will roll out internationally in the coming days.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra will debut a 1″ sensor developed between Xiaomi and Sony

Xiaomi, one of the fastest growing mobile companies (and other electronic devices) in recent...
Europe

Paris terror attacks trial: Will Salah Abdeslam ever be released from prison?

Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the terrorist cell that killed 130 people...
Tech News

Firefox will “clean” URLs to improve privacy

Fortunately, privacy matters to more users every day. At Mozilla they are aware...
Android

You can now repair your Pixel at home: Google and iFixit put original spare parts on sale

If you break google-pixel and you no longer have a guarantee, or...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Ireland

Dermot Kennedy ‘curses’ Dublin Airport after flight cancelled

Singer Dermot Kennedy revealed his annoyance after his flights got cancelled and delayed at...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.