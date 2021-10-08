How to activate the new Google musical instrument tuner that hides in your search engine

TO Google He likes to integrate games and tools into his browser, thus avoiding the user having to install applications to play classics such as solitaire or minesweeper or basic tools such as a spirit level or a metronome.

Google does not stop hiding tools and the latest addition is a musical instrument tuner, so that from now on if you want to tune your guitar with your mobile you will no longer have to download any more application. You just have to search for the correct term to activate it.

The Google Tuner

To the new google tuner can be accessed both from the application Google as much as from the web browser of our mobile. To activate it we just have to search for “Google tuner” or “Google tuner”.

To start tuning our musical instrument we have to tap on the microphone icon so that the tool begins to hear sounds. If we are in the browser, it may ask us for permission to access our microphone.

When we play a note on the instrument, the tuner will identify what note it is and will tell us if we have to raise or lower the note to tune it. In this way, if we do not have our tuner we can pull our mobile thanks to the Google search engine.

