How to activate the new Chrome built-in RSS reader

A few months ago, the Google team announced that it was testing an RSS reader in Chrome.

Yes, an RSS reader for you to follow the media and news that interest you in the browser. It is a different dynamic than the “Discover” section that you find when you open Chrome on your mobile, and that suggests articles and news based on your interests.

With the integrated RSS reader, Chrome on Android gives you the ability to follow your favorite publications and media in the style of Google Reader. So you can use it to follow WWWhatsnew posts.

How to activate Chrome’s RSS reader on Android

The RSS reader has been in testing for months in the different beta versions of Chrome, but now it is being extended to the stable version of the browser, as mentioned in the google team.

And although Google will gradually enable it, you will have to activate it manually if you want to test the new dynamics proposed by this RSS reader. But don’t worry, it only consists of a few steps:

Open Google Chrome on your Android device and type “chrome: // flags” in the address bar

Using the search engine for the experimental functions, look for “Web feed”, as you can see in the image.

Open the drop-down menu of the function and check “Enable”

Now it remains to restart the browser so that the changes are applied and the RSS reader is activated.

How to follow WWWhatsnew with the new Chrome RSS reader

With the RSS reader activated you will see that a new option is added in the Chrome drop-down menu when you visit news websites. So to follow WWWhatsnew you have to perform only two steps:

Type “wwwhatsnew.com” in Chrome’s address bar

Once the web opens, display the Chrome menu and click on “Follow”, as you can see in the image.

Where will you see our publications when you continue to use the Chrome RSS reader? You will find the news of the sites you follow when you open a new tab and see the main page of Chrome.

You will no longer see only the “Discover” tab on the Chrome home page, but “Following” will also be added with all the posts from the sites you follow with the RSS reader. So just by going to that section you will find the news of WWWhatsnew.